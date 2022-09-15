Junior-high boys claim team championship, Schmidli overall meet champion, Junior-high girls claim five top-20 medals in impressive showing at Belmont County Championships

The 7th-grade volleyball team pushed home-standing Martins Ferry to the limit Wednesday before dropping a straight-sets decision, 16-25, 20-25. Adyson Beckett led the way in defeat with eight kills, two aces and one assist while Erika Lednik aided the cause with four kills and two digs, Also contributing were Hallie Beisel (five kills), Elisa Gillespie (two kills, two digs, one ace), Olivia Shipe (two assists, one kill, one dig), Angelica Harrison (one kill, one dig) and Rhianna Somerville (two kills, one ace).

