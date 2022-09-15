Junior-high boys claim team championship, Schmidli overall meet champion, Junior-high girls claim five top-20 medals in impressive showing at Belmont County Championships

Read full article on original website
bellaireathletics.com
Boys cross country claims third place behind three top-20 medal winners; Girls team places two in the top six
The cross country team brought home a bevy of medals from the Belmont County Championships held Wednesday at Union Local High School. Bethany McElfresh and classmate Lizzie McAninch continued their impressive senior seasons with McElfresh claiming a medal with a 5th-place finish. McAninch followed her across the finish line in 6th-place.
bellaireathletics.com
7th-grade volleyball falls in straight sets to Martins Ferry
The 7th-grade volleyball team pushed home-standing Martins Ferry to the limit Wednesday before dropping a straight-sets decision, 16-25, 20-25. Adyson Beckett led the way in defeat with eight kills, two aces and one assist while Erika Lednik aided the cause with four kills and two digs, Also contributing were Hallie Beisel (five kills), Elisa Gillespie (two kills, two digs, one ace), Olivia Shipe (two assists, one kill, one dig), Angelica Harrison (one kill, one dig) and Rhianna Somerville (two kills, one ace).
bellaireathletics.com
Big Reds use stifling defense and punishing ground game to down Cambridge, 25-14.
The Big Reds spotted Cambridge a 7-0 lead early but came storming back to score 25 unanswered points leading to their second win in their last three games with a 25-14 victory over the homestanding Bobcats. After the Big Reds stalled on their first drive, the Bobcats took over at...
Metro News
Late fourth down gamble lifts Bridgeport to 24-21 win at No. 1 Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — With Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior tied at 21 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, the Indians faced fourth-and-2 at their own 28-yard line. Head coach Tyler Phares kept his offense on the field and they didn’t leave until a field goal split the uprights to provide the game-winning margin. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport defeated Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior 24-21 in the latest chapter of the Big 10 Conference’s top rivalry at East-West Stadium.
WYTV.com
Beloved ‘Mr. East Liverpool’ now named Hometown Hero
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we got the honor of highlighting someone who is synonymous with East Liverpool and the Potters — Frank “Digger” Dawson. To learn more about what makes him a hero in others’ eyes, we spoke with two people very close to him.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Top Defensive Player Likely Out For The Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was an All-Big 12 Conference Preseason First Team member, had surgery on his ankle yesterday and could be out for the remainder of the season, although the West Virginia coaching is hopeful that he will return before the end of the season.
voiceofmotown.com
Former West Virginia Player Leads the Nation in Receiving
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have been hurt multiple times over the past several years by players leaving the program, entering the transfer portal and going on to play for other teams. Ali Jennings played wide receiver for the Mountaineers from 2019-2020 seasons, finishing with 26...
West Virginia tattoo shop offering $60 tats with half the sales going to an animal shelter
Looking to get your first or maybe your next tattoo? A shop in Moundsville, West Virginia might be the place for you. Devil Dog Tattoos is hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Marshall County Animal Shelter on October 8. Tattoos will be $60, and you will need to select from the flash created by the shop […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two people from region among new COVID deaths
PARKERSBURG — Two people from the region including a 42-year-old woman are among the confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death count in West Virginia since the pandemic started in March 2020 was at 7,351...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate charged again in two counties after wine festival incident
(WTRF) — Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested again and is now facing new felony charges in two counties. Haas is facing a new felony charge in Ohio County for false pretenses and a new felony charge in Marshall County for fraudulent schemes. Also, Haas faces new misdemeanor charges […]
One person dies in Hancock County crash
One person has died after a crash in Hancock County on Thursday. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the westbound lane of US 22 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. A 2007 Mercedes K50 Sadan was traveling west over the bridge when witnesses say the vehicle stopped in their lane, […]
The Experience Church hosting free Rock The Pumpkin Event
The Experience Church (TE) has announced its Rock The Pumpkin event for 2022. Rock The Pumpkin will be held at Bridgeport, Ohio schools on Thursday, October 13, from 6 pm-8 pm. The event will feature over 30 decorated trunks, tons of candy, food trucks, face painting, + balloon animals. TE is currently hosting a series […]
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
WHIZ
One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
WTOV 9
Sims Jr. among those indicted by Hancock County Grand Jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A 51-year-old Weirton man has been indicted on charges of attempted murder, malicious assault and kidnapping. The Hancock County Grand Jury indicted Charles Sims Jr. after a July 27 incident. Sims is accused of hitting a woman several times with a metal pipe. The woman has since recovered, according to Hancock County Prosecutor Steven Dragisich.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Ohio man dies in Monroe County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one person on State Route 7 near milepost 11 in Lee Township, Monroe County, Ohio. Troopers say on Tuesday, a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser failed to yield when entering State Route 7 from a private lot. Troopers say the […]
McMechen Police Chief Don Dewitt steps down, Chief Robert Shilling to fill the post
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is a new police chief in McMechen. Chief Don Dewitt stepped down from the post he held tonight after 4.5 years. Dewitt tells us that he will miss the comradery, seeing the kids in the morning at the bus stops, but he also says he won’t miss how ugly […]
WTOV 9
Multiple people injured in accident on Veterans Memorial Bridge
Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Thursday morning. According to the Weirton Police Department, a car occupied by two people was struck by a minivan after it stopped in the westbound lane. The minivan then spun and struck a construction trailer. Two...
WTRF
Anderson named new Steubenville chief of police
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Steubenville City Council voted unanimously to name Ken Anderson, a 29-year veteran of the force, as the new police chief. Anderson’s appointment follows former chief Bill McCaffery’s retirement last week. McCafferty served as chief of police for 21 years. Drug arrests are up,...
