School district approached about building a YMCA in Antigo

Could Antigo support some form of YMCA, and if so, what would it look like? That issue was discussed Monday at the Antigo School District’s Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting.

Angie Close, executive director of the Langlade County Economic Development Corporation, who made the presentation, repeatedly emphasized that such an organization would seek to compliment existing ones such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods and the Senior Center of Langlade County by providing services not currently offered.

Buildings and grounds supervisor Jake Leiterman told the committee he was approached by Close, and three weeks ago, he attended the first meeting of the group exploring the YMCA possibility.

“It was kind of more a fact finding, see what their thoughts are, what our thoughts are type of conversation. They’re just kind of getting it kicked off at the ground level about some sort of community push to create a path forward to getting a YMCA here,” Leiterman said. “The important thing is finding out what all the people in the whole community would think is an important asset to have.”

He said Close wanted to come to the committee to answer any questions they might have.

Close said the idea of some YMCA affiliated with the Woodson in Wausau came up at the suggestion of Joel and Jodi Zalewski, who are avid pickleball players. Finding a place to play in the winter presented a problem, and they wondered how to increase indoor court space in Antigo.

“Through their passion, they know of the (Woodson) YMCA over there and they started learning a little more about what the YMCA is and what it would do for a community like ours,” Close said.

A meeting was held in July with a few people “just to talk about that.” Representatives from Aspirus Langlade Hospital, the city and other stakeholders were in attendance. Bryan Bailey, executive director of the Woodson YMCA and an Antigo native, was also in attendance, Close said.

“There was interest. There was definitely interest,” Close said. “We have talked about a community center here for quite some time. If you remember, there was a senior center discussion, and that came about.”

She said the Antigo area “has all these little pockets that are happening” where supporters only get their way when they speak up.

“We went over to take a tour of the Woodson, and it really opened our eyes to the possibilities of something like that here in Langlade County,” Close said.

After the initial meeting, Close said the idea was brought to a city and county leadership committee meeting.

“Just to get the buy-in” Close said. “Is this something that we want to go forward by creating a task force,” Close said. “That meeting was very positive as well, and they said yes, let’s go ahead and do that.”

The task force then came together to write a mission statement. They started assessing community facility and program needs, which is where the process currently is. This involves listening to other groups to see what possible uses of a YMCA in Antigo would compliment rather than competing with their programing.

Chief among these groups was the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods, which is looking to expand to handle increased demand. The concern about competing fundraising campaigns was very real, Close said.

“The biggest concern, because of our limited resources we do have here, what would that look like? How would that impact our Boys and Girls Clubs?” she said. “Those are still conversations we’re still having.”

She said the goal was not to diminish other organizations, but to enhance the community.

“The goal is to fill the gaps that aren’t being met,” Close said. “That is the whole goal.”

Angel Zimmerman, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods, did not comment before the deadline for this edition.

Committee member Andy Merry said that presently all elementary buildings and the middle school lack adequate gym space, wondered if it might be possible for the district to partner with the YMCA in some way.

Leiterman said the district is hearing from many of the booster clubs trying to get more court or weight room time for their teams.

Tim Prunty, director of business services, said that a needs assessment of the district was done a couple years ago, so all the resulting reports are on hand. This confirmed the need for additional gym space.

District Administrator Julie Sprague said she took part in the first meeting and was excited about the possibilities a YMCA would bring to Antigo.

“Then it hit me, why would all my time and energy be used for this great community cause when I am, personally and professionally, really discontent with our elementary schools,” Sprague said.

She said she hadn’t shared the internal struggle she had been having on the issue outside of her team and until now the committee.

“I’m happy for the district to support this, because it’s great for the community,” Sprague said. “But I would not be doing my job if if I also didn’t look at ways it would benefit us as a district.”

Kristen Mattmiller, committee vice chair, said having a YMCA in Antigo would be a recruiting tool for new teachers.

Right now, the task force researching the option of an Antigo YMCA is still getting community feedback and assessing needs. As such, the topic would be revisited at a later date.