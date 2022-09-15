Read full article on original website
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
“What Freedom Means to Me”
By Elliot Rambo, Eisenhower Elementary School fifth-grader. When I was younger l believed freedom meant the ability to do whatever I wanted with no rules or consequences, but I now realize freedom means the ability to have options. In the past year I learned that life doesn’t go as planned...
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Munson notes, Sept. 15, 2022
Munson Army Health Center is OFFERS COVID-19 VACCINES TO CHILDREN AGES 6 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS OLD. The next session for vaccinations, all ages, is 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Multi-Service Specialty Clinic. Walk-ins only. Munson Army Health Center is EXPECTED TO RECEIVE FLU VACCINES IN OCTOBER. Munson Army...
Turner High School increases security after threat
Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas, increased security after what the high school calls a "generic" threat Thursday.
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
National Insider Threat Awareness Month observed in September
Submitted article by Antiterrorism and Force Protection Officer William Brown/Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. September is recognized as National Insider Threat Awareness Month. The goal is to increase awareness of insider threats by inviting Americans to protect, preserve and strengthen the security of public and private organizations. The...
martincitytelegraph.com
St. Joseph Medical Center rebuilds after pandemic and staffing shortages
St. Joseph Medical Center continues a tradition of caring for the community despite staffing shortages. Attracting and retaining qualified healthcare workers is a challenge for healthcare organizations around the country, and Chief Executive Officer Jodi Fincher calls 2022 “a rebuilding year” for St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
LHS JROTC Raiders host Mini Boot Camp
Children from 2-14 years old tested their strength while attempting obstacle courses with help from the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Raiders during the Raider Mini Boot Camp Sept. 10 at LHS. Female-division team JROTC Coach Mary Schwartz said the boot camp is a mentoring opportunity for Raiders and a...
Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Griffin Gardens Greenhouse opens for business
The Griffin Gardens Greenhouse officially opened for business and began selling bedding plants, flowers, herbs and native plants to ID card holders Sept. 6 at the greenhouse next to the Griffin Cuts Barbershop on Sabulu Road. The greenhouse operates as a cash-only business from 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Produce...
Evergy ordered to explain $1.2 billion spending increase
The Kansas Corporation Commission is requiring Evergy, the largest electric company in Kansas City, to explain a $1.2 billion increase in capital spending.
NKC High School placed on lockdown after authorities receive tip of threat
North Kansas City High School was placed on lockdown for 15 minutes Thursday afternoon after authorities received a tip about a threat against the school.
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
northeastnews.net
Remember David Burge
The early settlers of Jackson County and Kansas City rest in peace inside the gates of Elmwood Cemetery. When David Burge (1806-1886) purchased 160 acres, his estate was outside the Kansas City limits. The property, by the time Kansas City’s limits moved further eastward, bordered what is now Independence Avenue on the south, to Gladstone Boulevard to the north, Elmwood Avenue on the west, and Brighton Avenue on the east. His grave marker states that he left Virginia in 1827, so it’s most likely he purchased his property shortly after arriving in Missouri.
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s what GOP House candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation, abortion
Republican U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids defeated Adkins for en route to winning in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Grassland restoration in NW Kansas the focus of new documentary
'The Wallace Project' set to premiere at Kansas City Film Festival. The Provenance Co., Lawrence, on Sept. 24 will premiere a short documentary about their grassland regeneration project at the Kansas City Underground Film Festival. The film, titled "The Wallace Project," is short-listed for audience and jury awards. The film...
Here are Kansas City’s Best Places to Work in 2022
The Kansas City Business Journal recently rolled out this year’s 48 Best Places to Work with 48 companies making the list.
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
KU fans to receive a free piece of Championship court
Kansas basketball announced that the school will give away a piece of the National championship court from New Orleans to fans at their home opener.
