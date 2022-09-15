The early settlers of Jackson County and Kansas City rest in peace inside the gates of Elmwood Cemetery. When David Burge (1806-1886) purchased 160 acres, his estate was outside the Kansas City limits. The property, by the time Kansas City’s limits moved further eastward, bordered what is now Independence Avenue on the south, to Gladstone Boulevard to the north, Elmwood Avenue on the west, and Brighton Avenue on the east. His grave marker states that he left Virginia in 1827, so it’s most likely he purchased his property shortly after arriving in Missouri.

