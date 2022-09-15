ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“What Freedom Means to Me”

By Elliot Rambo, Eisenhower Elementary School fifth-grader. When I was younger l believed freedom meant the ability to do whatever I wanted with no rules or consequences, but I now realize freedom means the ability to have options. In the past year I learned that life doesn’t go as planned...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Munson notes, Sept. 15, 2022

Munson Army Health Center is OFFERS COVID-19 VACCINES TO CHILDREN AGES 6 MONTHS TO 5 YEARS OLD. The next session for vaccinations, all ages, is 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Multi-Service Specialty Clinic. Walk-ins only. Munson Army Health Center is EXPECTED TO RECEIVE FLU VACCINES IN OCTOBER. Munson Army...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

National Insider Threat Awareness Month observed in September

Submitted article by Antiterrorism and Force Protection Officer William Brown/Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. September is recognized as National Insider Threat Awareness Month. The goal is to increase awareness of insider threats by inviting Americans to protect, preserve and strengthen the security of public and private organizations. The...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

St. Joseph Medical Center rebuilds after pandemic and staffing shortages

St. Joseph Medical Center continues a tradition of caring for the community despite staffing shortages. Attracting and retaining qualified healthcare workers is a challenge for healthcare organizations around the country, and Chief Executive Officer Jodi Fincher calls 2022 “a rebuilding year” for St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

LHS JROTC Raiders host Mini Boot Camp

Children from 2-14 years old tested their strength while attempting obstacle courses with help from the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Raiders during the Raider Mini Boot Camp Sept. 10 at LHS. Female-division team JROTC Coach Mary Schwartz said the boot camp is a mentoring opportunity for Raiders and a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Griffin Gardens Greenhouse opens for business

The Griffin Gardens Greenhouse officially opened for business and began selling bedding plants, flowers, herbs and native plants to ID card holders Sept. 6 at the greenhouse next to the Griffin Cuts Barbershop on Sabulu Road. The greenhouse operates as a cash-only business from 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Produce...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
northeastnews.net

Remember David Burge

The early settlers of Jackson County and Kansas City rest in peace inside the gates of Elmwood Cemetery. When David Burge (1806-1886) purchased 160 acres, his estate was outside the Kansas City limits. The property, by the time Kansas City’s limits moved further eastward, bordered what is now Independence Avenue on the south, to Gladstone Boulevard to the north, Elmwood Avenue on the west, and Brighton Avenue on the east. His grave marker states that he left Virginia in 1827, so it’s most likely he purchased his property shortly after arriving in Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s what GOP House candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation, abortion

Republican U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids defeated Adkins for en route to winning in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Grassland restoration in NW Kansas the focus of new documentary

'The Wallace Project' set to premiere at Kansas City Film Festival. The Provenance Co., Lawrence, on Sept. 24 will premiere a short documentary about their grassland regeneration project at the Kansas City Underground Film Festival. The film, titled "The Wallace Project," is short-listed for audience and jury awards. The film...
LAWRENCE, KS

