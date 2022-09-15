Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame QB Comments on Video of Himself Getting Chewed Out by Tommy Rees
The Fighting Irish offensive coordinator was not happy with Drew Pyne after a specific play.
Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports
Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara injury: Jim Harbaugh updates status for Michigan QB following UConn game
Cade McNamara exited Michigan’s blowout win over UConn with what appeared to be a leg injury following a sack. Jim Harbaugh spoke on McNamara’s status postgame, stating that the backup quarterback will miss at least “a few weeks” following the injury. Harbaugh named JJ McCarthy the...
WATCH: In-game footage of 5-star Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr
247Sports brings Fighting Irish fans on-site, in-game footage of Notre Dame 5-star quarterback commit CJ Carr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
Notre Dame Report Card (California)
That’s two very slow starts out of the gate in each of the past two weeks, due in large part to a skittish Drew Pyne Saturday. But Pyne completed 14 of his last 15 passes – including eight and six in a row – for 131 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer.
College football rankings: Penn State, Oregon soar in new AP Top 25
Georgia took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 college football rankings last week. And both the Bulldogs and new No. 2 Alabama put up impressive showings for Week 4 voters to consider. The highest-ranked team to fall this week came in the Big Ten where No. 11 Michigan State could not top Washington on the road.
247Sports
Bulldogs bitten by critical injuries in 45-17 loss at No. 7 USC
Fresno State lost more than a huge opportunity against No. 7 USC at the LA Memorial Coliseum Saturday. In the 45-17 loss to the high-powered Trojans, the Bulldogs lost their two permanent team captains, quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams, and left Los Angeles with more questions for the future than when they arrived.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star quarterback commit, shows off impressive arm talent on touchdown passes
In a highly-anticipated Michigan high school football match-up between Detroit King and Cass Tech, a predictable star helped put the first points on the board. King quarterback Dante Moore, an Oregon Ducks pledge and Sports Illustrated's No. 1 overall prospect, threw an impressive deep ball to his ...
thecomeback.com
Troy Aikman: UCLA crowds an ’embarrassment’
While they were given an upset scare, the UCLA Bruins prevailed 32-31 over South Alabama with a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira. Not many people saw the dramatic win in person, though. That irked one of the greatest players in UCLA history, Troy Aikman. During the game, Sports Illustrated’s...
UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Tomorrow at 11:30 PT
Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: UCLA's Crowd Is Abysmal Again Today
It hasn't been the most exciting time for UCLA football and the poor turnouts continued on Saturday. Ben Bolch of the LA Times shared just how down bad the Bruins are, posting a photo to Twitter of a mostly empty student section at the Rose Bowl. "Solid UCLA student turnout...
What They’re Saying: WSU on cusp of Top 25 Edition
Cougs climb to No. 30 in both polls ... 'This is going to be a big-time football game. I want those seats full." -- Jake Dickert on WSU’s monster clash Saturday in Pullman vs. No. 15/18 Oregon.
SEC, Big Ten visits on tap for 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery
Findlay (Ohio) class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery will head to Tennessee next weekend for their game against Florida. Following that, his schedule includes a trip to Georgia on October 8th for their game against Auburn, then to Michigan on October 15th for their game against Penn State. He will then visit the Nittany Lions themselves on October 22nd for their showdown with Minnesota.
AthlonSports.com
Arizona State Football: Coaching Candidates to Replace Herm Edwards
Herm Edwards is out as the head coach at Arizona State. The news of Edwards' departure comes one day after the Sun Devils were upset at home by Eastern Michigan 30-21 on Saturday night. According to a statement from the school, Edwards will "relinquish duties" as part of a mutual agreement with athletic director Ray Anderson. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will work as the team's interim coach for the remainder of 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams
Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Jaxson Jones breaks down Washington commitment
Washington notched an impressive victory Saturday night against Michigan State and now has another commitment in the 2024 class. Three-star edge rusher Jaxson Jones of Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic was among the recruits to make it to Husky Stadium and, while on his unofficial visit to campus, knew Washington is exactly where he wanted to spend his college years.
POSTGAME PODCAST: Penn State surges past Auburn on SEC stage
Penn State sent a national message to viewers Saturday, surging past Auburn en route to a stunning 29-point win in Jordan-Hare Stadium. A 41-12 result sends the No. 22 Nittany Lions to 3-0, and marks the program's second-largest victory over an SEC opponent. Penn State freshman Nick Singleton shined again,...
247Sports
