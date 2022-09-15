Alvin Kamara opened up the year with a disappointing performance against the Falcons in Week 1, totaling just 46 yards on nine rushing attempts and three receptions. The Saints were behind for the majority of the game, which hurt some of his rushing value, but his usage in the passing game was not encouraging. However, it was reported earlier in the week that the running back was playing through a rib issue, which could have contributed to his play. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, this injury has lingered throughout the week and is now impacting his Week 2 status. We all know his upside is through the roof when healthy, but will Kamara take the field in Week 2 against the Buccaneers? Here’s what we know.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO