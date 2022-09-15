ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Mark Ingram (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 2

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ingram logged limited practices all week while Alvin Kamara (ribs) was absent on Thursday and Friday, so the former will likely be the Saints' lead back against the Buccaneers. That being said, Taysom Hill is always a threat to steal goal-line work.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Will Alvin Kamara Play in Week 2? (2022 Fantasy Football)

Alvin Kamara opened up the year with a disappointing performance against the Falcons in Week 1, totaling just 46 yards on nine rushing attempts and three receptions. The Saints were behind for the majority of the game, which hurt some of his rushing value, but his usage in the passing game was not encouraging. However, it was reported earlier in the week that the running back was playing through a rib issue, which could have contributed to his play. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, this injury has lingered throughout the week and is now impacting his Week 2 status. We all know his upside is through the roof when healthy, but will Kamara take the field in Week 2 against the Buccaneers? Here’s what we know.
NFL
ESPN

NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Rashaad Penny

Comments / 0

Community Policy