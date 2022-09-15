Read full article on original website
Related
'Top Chef' Alum and Food Network Star Antonia Lofaso Welcomed a Daughter With This Late Rapper
Fans of food shows have long known Antonia Lofaso. After working in the L.A. area at renowned restaurants like Wolfgang Puck's Spago, Antonia went on to earn further acclaim when she competed on Season 4 of Top Chef in 2008 and Top Chef: All Stars in 2010. Since then, she's...
Popculture
'Good Bones: Risky Business' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Teases 'No More Private Moments' in HGTV Spinoff (Exclusive)
After winning the hearts of audiences with Good Bones alongside her mom Karen E. Laine, HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is taking on her biggest, riskiest renovation challenge yet with her spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business premiering this Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV and discovery+. The miniseries will feature Hawk going at it on her own without the Two Chicks & a Hammer crew to purchase the historic Sanders House in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Fountain Square. Tackling the 7,000-square-foot property, which includes the main home and a carriage house, the renovation is Hawk's greatest project ever tackled in terms of size and budget.
Ludacris’ ‘Karma’s World’ Show Launches Toy And Haircare Lines
Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges’ hit animated series, Karma’s World, has now launched a line of toys through Mattel and haircare products with CurlyKids. Mattel has released a full line of Karma’s World toys, including dolls and doll accessories, styling heads, role play, plush and more. Inspired by the show’s main character Karma, toys will not be the only items created in her likeness. A licensing deal with 9 Story Media Group and Karma’s World Entertainment will produce a full line of haircare products through CurlyKids. The line will include a detangling shampoo, conditioner and spray. The “Mixed Texture HairCare” items will be available at...
Cadillac Presents ‘Driven By Class’: Executive Producer, Renae Bluitt, Visits Black Girl Magic Row In Brooklyn
The "Driven By Class" video series' second episode that focuses on innovative and empowering figures from the Black community features filmmaker and creative producer Renae Bluitt as she drives around Brooklyn, New York. The episode highlights why she's passionate about Black women entrepreneurs and why she loves Brooklyn so much as she pays a visit to her favorite businesses owned by Black women.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
21 Screenshots Of Artists Encountering Entitled Weirdos Who Want Their Work Super Discounted Or Entirely Free
Stop asking photographers to shoot you for exposure.
NME
Watch the trailer for LE SSERAFIM’s debut documentary, ‘The World Is My Oyster’
HYBE has released a trailer for ‘The World is My Oyster’, a documentary chronicling the preparations behind LE SSERAFIM’s debut. Named after a track from the girl group’s debut EP, ‘The World is My Oyster’ is set to feature behind-the-scenes footage including rigorous rehearsals and other preparations leading up to the group’s debut showcase.
Comments / 0