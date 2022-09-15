Read full article on original website
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
America's Christian majority is on track to end
A new study shows that America's Christian majority has been shrinking for years, and if recent trends continue, Christians could make up less than half the U.S. population within a few decades.
A 'born and bred racist' recounts how he became a best-selling Christian author
Philip Yancey grew up a "born and bred" racist before becoming a best-selling Christian author. He explains how his views changed, and what it would take for White evangelicals to abandon Donald Trump.
The Nation That Never Was review: a new American origin story, from the ashes of the old
Kermit Roosevelt III, descendant of Theodore, sees lessons for today’s divided nation in Reconstruction and the civil rights era
Essence
There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It
Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
MSNBC guest claims Queen Elizabeth symbolized ‘White supremacy’: ‘Not sure why I should be sad today’
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews told MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi that he wasn’t sad about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II because she represented "White supremacy" and "colonialism." The professor made his comments during Velshi’s Saturday MSNBC special, titled "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II." Velshi, who seemed quite keen...
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Christianity quickly diminishing in US, on pace to become minority religion in decades: study
A recently released study suggests the number of Christians in the United States is diminishing quickly and being replaced by those who do not identify with any religion. A new report by Pew Research Center and the General Social Survey published Tuesday found a surge of adults leaving Christianity to become atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular." It predicted that if the number of Christians under 30 abandoning their faith accelerates beyond the current pace, adherents of the historically dominant religion of the U.S. could become a minority by 2045.
McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
Three in 10 Americans Believe U.S. Will Be Invaded Within 10 Years: Poll
Respondents who identified as Republican voters were more pessimistic about America's future than their Democratic counterparts.
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?
It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
A quarter of U.S. adults fear being attacked in their neighborhood, a poll finds
Americans of color were more likely than their white counterparts to say they feared being physically attacked, the NPR/Harvard study shows.
Mark Levin warns American life is 'completely opposite' of what Founders intended
Fox News host Mark Levin illustrated in a Sunday episode of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" that America, in many ways, operates without the consent of the governed. "In between our elections, a lot happens to this country that is not subject to elections and no longer subject to representative government," Levin said. "Did you support somehow somewhere or vote for open borders, where fentanyl and illegal immigrants and MS-13 and drug cartels can operate freely on our border creating anarchy, death, rape, all kinds of horrors taking place there? "
LA Times op-ed claims America 'fueled the rise of Nazism and the Holocaust'
The Los Angeles Times spotlighted a piece that chastised America for fueling the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust several decades prior. In the Sunday op-ed titled "Americans fueled the rise of Nazis and the Holocaust. Will we learn from that shameful chapter?" filmmakers Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein described their research while producing a documentary about the U.S. and the Holocaust. Their findings, they claimed, provided "parallels" to "dark moments in our history," including the lead up to World War II.
US will no longer have Christian majority by 2070, study reveals
The United States remains home to more Christians than any other country in the world. By 2070, those demographics could see a shift and the religion that has long been the country’s majority denomination could become a minority, according to a new study.“If recent trends in religious switching continue, Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades,” to as little as a third, modellers from the Pew Research Center wrote in a new study released Tuesday.The projections, which used the country’s current religious composition as the jumping off point, were made by...
Immigration watchdog slams ‘staggering’ $20.4 billion U.S. taxpayers spend each year on schools, hospitals and other services for the 2.3 million migrants who entered under President Joe Biden’s watch
An immigration watchdog has slammed the ‘staggering’ $20.4 billion U.S. taxpayers spend each year on the education, healthcare and other services for the 2.3 million migrants who have entered the country under President Joe Biden’s watch. The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) said the Biden administration...
New York is bleeding millionaires, and San Francisco is winning them over. Here are the 20 cities with the highest number of millionaires in the world.
New York is still #1, but the city lost 12% of its millionaires in the first half of 2022. See the full list.
Christians in the US may become a minority group by 2070, report says
Story at a glance In the United States, fewer individuals are identifying as Christian for various reasons. To better understand what the nation’s religious landscape may look like in 2070, researchers assessed four different models based on survey responses and datasets. Each of the models documented a steady decrease in those identifying as Christian and…
'Used as political pinatas': Activists vow to block immigrant buses
Peeved by the recent drop-off of immigrants near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris early Thursday morning, activists vowed to venture down to Texas to block future buses.
