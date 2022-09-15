Read full article on original website
Related
myradioplace.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Elderly Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate Prescott Valley resident Lawrence “Larry” Hall. Larry Hall is 80 years old, 6’ tall, 220 lbs. with gray hair and beard, and hazel eyes. He was last seen leaving Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center East in Prescott Valley, driving a blue 1985 Chevrolet El Camino. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a white lightning bolt across the chest, black sweatpants, and black shoes. He suffers from the onset of dementia and is a diabetic. If you have information on Larry Hall’s whereabouts, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Kicks off September with Major Drug Seizures
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted two traffic stops on the I-17 corridor outside of Cordes Lakes in the first two weeks of September, which resulted in the seizure of 24 lbs of fentanyl and the arrest of three suspects. Deputies made the first traffic stop, which led...
AZFamily
Prescott police dog helps officers find over five pounds of methamphetamine
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The K-9 unit helped police find over five pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle, Prescott police say. On Sept. 15, Prescott Valley police stopped a car on State Route 69 and Fain Road for multiple traffic violations. The officers called in the department’s K-9 Unit when they noticed the passengers acting strange. K9 Kato and his partner Officer Ellison arrived to sniff around and Kato alerted the officers that there were drugs in the car. Officers searched the vehicle and soon discovered over five pounds of methamphetamine in the car.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
The Proposed Sun Dog Connector Route – Mayor Kell Palguta
Open House meetings are being held to discuss the proposed Sun Dog Connector that will be the first and only East/West connector road between Prescott and Prescott Valley that is not a state highway. There has been some resistance from those who have recently moved to Yavapai Hills and Diamond...
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
arizonasuntimes.com
Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023
Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
Beware YCSO New Scam Alert
Gift cards are a popular and convenient gift for all occasions. They’re also a tool that scammers use to steal money from people. Scammers have been targeting Yavapai County residents by asking them to pay a fake fine or probation bill with gift cards. They may also use a compromised email account to send emails requesting gift card purchases for friends, family, or co-workers.
journalaz.com
Camp Verde neighbors debate Arena del Loma rezoning
On Sept. 8, The Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission saw what was likely its largest audience to ever appear for a special session; town staff had to manage overflow by providing additional seating and a Zoom screen for attendees at the Town Council Chambers, located next door to P&Z.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
techaiapp.com
15 (Wicked Fun) Things to Do in Jerome, AZ
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jackcentral.org
Hope Construction introduces Flagstaff’s first Tiny House Village
Flagstaff’s first Tiny House Village is scheduled to open later this fall. Developed by local eco-friendly contracting company Hope Construction, this project will be a fully functional village of small-scale houses, marketed to people looking for a compact lifestyle. Major strides in production, including the completion of the community’s...
Comments / 0