Read full article on original website
Related
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 9 Couples: Who Is Still Together?
Two of the four couples from 'Married at First Sight' Season 9 are still together, including one who had a baby in 2021.
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Morgan Breaks Down In Tears Over Latest Binh Fight
Morgan sits down with her friend, Debra, to discuss the latest drama with Binh. “I found out that he never stopped going to Justin with our issues. They talk on a daily basis, and how do I trust someone who has now broken my trust daily,” Morgan says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 7 episode of Married At First Sight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid
Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview
Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s...
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 Spoilers: One Couple May Not Make It to Decision Day
'Married at First Sight' Season 15 spoilers suggest that Morgan and Binh might decide to get a divorce before Decision Day.
SheKnows
Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream
Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for. You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the Vanderpump Rules Couple's Mexico Wedding
"I want this special moment... we deserve this," Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay tells PEOPLE exclusively of her Tuesday nuptials with Brock Davies at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,"...
purewow.com
'Virgin River' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Reveals the Secret Behind Mel's Strawberry Blonde Hair
Mel’s hair may look luscious on Virgin River, but according to actress Alexandra Breckenridge, it’s a constant battle on set of the popular Netflix series. The This Is Us alum, 40, sat down for a recent interview with New Beauty and shared the secret behind Mel’s gorgeous blonde hair on Virgin River: endless maintenance.
Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend
The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement
Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race star reveals why iconic challenge was filmed but scrapped
Across the many season of RuPaul's Drag Race, some challenges are certain to appear. But during season 12, fans were disappointed to not witness the usually iconic reading challenge. In tribute to the documentary Paris Is Burning, the queens put on a pair of sunglasses and playfully come up with...
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida Dated On and Off Before ‘RHOA’ — Their Relationship Timeline
After working as a high-profile attorney for stars like Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson, Phaedra Parks accepted her peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. From the beginning, many viewers became entranced by the self-proclaimed “Southern Belle’s” wit, humor, and ability to read her co-stars at the drop of a hat.
Real Housewives star responds to Jennifer Lawrence calling her ‘evil’: ‘We could unmask’ her ‘ugly parts’
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had a fiery response to Jennifer Lawrence calling her “evil”.Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of the long-running reality show, said in a recent interview: “Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday (14 September), Jayne invited Lawrence down to the set to “mix it up” with them.“You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne told the host.“But...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Furious: Kody Brown Protects Robyn, Slams Christine in Season 17 Teaser Clip
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown defended Robyn Brown against wife Christine as the two discussed their marriage troubles in a season 17 teaser.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker Shares an All-Too-Relatable Experience ‘That Took a Lot Out of Me’
The key is to add a little fun and adventure in your life. Life is full of ups and downs and for Days of Our Live fave Arianne Zucker (Nicole), well, she tries to “strive to have fun, laugh and live an adventure” — every day. However, we know that things can’t always be sunshine and roses and so does the NBC soap star.
purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole Tease Fans with a Season 5 Update on Instagram
Here come Virgin River stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole giving us (yet another) exclusive update from season five. Both actors shared a behind-the-scenes update from the set of season five. O’Toole (who plays Hope McCrea) posted a snapshot with Henderson (aka Jack Sheridan) where they’re in the middle of filming the new installment.
digitalspy.com
How do you deal with a friend who has accused you of something you didn't do?
Hi there, not sure where to begin, in a state of anxiety, my friend of 8 years who I met in 2014, is accusing me of making a fake Facebook account and messaging his sister, it’s random and it came out of knowhere, just this morning he was asking me to go for lunch, I have no connections to his sister, last time I saw her was 2017 when I used to hang out at his house, I say hi and that’s it.
Comments / 0