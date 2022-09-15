ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Reality Tv#Married At First Sight#Media Outlet#Calarco#Italian#Sodramaticonline
OK! Magazine

Courteney Cox Flaunts Fab Figure In Skimpy Two Piece On Romantic Vacation With Longtime Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Looking good! Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid are living the good life as they soak up the sun on a romantic vacation. Proving that age is just a number, the Friends alum, 58, showed off her fab figure in a skimpy black two piece while enjoying her and her beau's getaway in Positano, located on southern Italy's Amalfi Coast.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Heading for Their Wedding, Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian Share a First-Dance Rehearsal Video That’s a Real Scream

Perhaps “Catch Me (I’m Falling)” by Pretty Poison is the song they’re looking for. You don’t have to tell former Days of Our Lives castmates Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian that a whole lot of planning goes into a wedding. The couple, who got engaged back in the summer of 2021, are currently in the thick of it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the Vanderpump Rules Couple's Mexico Wedding

"I want this special moment... we deserve this," Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay tells PEOPLE exclusively of her Tuesday nuptials with Brock Davies at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us,"...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Soap Opera Stars Reveal Engagement

Amy Walsh, who stars in the long-running U.K. soap opera Emmerdale, is engaged to EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith. Walsh, 34, announced the news on Aug. 23 with photos from a family vacation in Ibiza. The couple has been dating for three years and welcomed their first child together, daughter Bonne Mae, in December.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Real Housewives star responds to Jennifer Lawrence calling her ‘evil’: ‘We could unmask’ her ‘ugly parts’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had a fiery response to Jennifer Lawrence calling her “evil”.Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of the long-running reality show, said in a recent interview: “Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday (14 September), Jayne invited Lawrence down to the set to “mix it up” with them.“You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne told the host.“But...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole Tease Fans with a Season 5 Update on Instagram

Here come Virgin River stars Martin Henderson & Annette O’Toole giving us (yet another) exclusive update from season five. Both actors shared a behind-the-scenes update from the set of season five. O’Toole (who plays Hope McCrea) posted a snapshot with Henderson (aka Jack Sheridan) where they’re in the middle of filming the new installment.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

How do you deal with a friend who has accused you of something you didn't do?

Hi there, not sure where to begin, in a state of anxiety, my friend of 8 years who I met in 2014, is accusing me of making a fake Facebook account and messaging his sister, it’s random and it came out of knowhere, just this morning he was asking me to go for lunch, I have no connections to his sister, last time I saw her was 2017 when I used to hang out at his house, I say hi and that’s it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy