The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has dropped in for the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. That was a horrible pun, but you know what isn’t horrible? Seyfried’s dress by Armani. On September 12, Seyfried arrived at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles wearing an Armani Privé gown from the brand’s spring summer 2022 haute couture collection. The strapless dress, complete with multi-dimensional embellished crystals, gave the illusion of mermaid skin. The scalloped tulle accent at the top of the dress added to the cascading and mystical look. Would the original girlboss, Elizabeth Holmes, approve of Seyfried’s glittery pink dress, considering all she ever did was wear black turtlenecks? Maybe! Maybe not! Who cares! Either way she looks good. I would break out in a dance battle to Lil Wayne’s “How to Love” over that dress.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO