Wickliffe, OH

Maple Heights Man Prevents Child Abduction in Wickliffe

By Matty Willz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sQTQ_0hwd0Rdt00
Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The world needs more people like Antwain Kellom. He’s a real hero!

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

While working as a delivery driver for State Courier Systems in Wickliffe, Ohio, Kellom noticed something wrong and didn’t hesitate to act. Because of his actions, an 11-year-old girl was able to return to her family.

We’ve all heard the old saying. It takes a village to raise a child.

While working his route earlier this week, Kellom was able to intervene on an attempted kidnapping. The gross act occurred right here in Northeast Ohio.

VIA | FOX 8

Kellom said the girl was at the corner of Clayton and Lloyd (in Wickliffe) when a man pulled up to her and stopped.

“When he approached her and she didn’t get in and I saw her shaking her head, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Kellom.

Without a second thought, Kellom put the truck in park and ran to get her.

Finish this story [here]

Again, thank you Antwain Kellom!

Maple Heights Man Prevents Child Abduction in Wickliffe was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

