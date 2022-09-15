Mother arrested after 2 kids found safe in missing Boulder Co. case

Boulder mother faces child abuse charges 00:32

A mother was arrested after she and her two children abruptly disappeared on Wednesday in the Boulder area and then were found the next day after a search took place.

Police said Laura McCall, 40, and her children -- a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were found in McCall's car by police in nearby Lafayette, and McCall was found a bit later, also in Lafayette.

McCall was arrested and faces two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Both children were reunited with their father.

Anyone with information about the case who might be able to help in the investigation can call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328; reference case 22-9255. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).