ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
TRAVEL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Lines That Are Offering Free Drinks on Cruises

Several cruise lines are currently offering either free drink packages or free drinks when you take a cruise on one of their cruise ships. If you’re looking for free drinks on your next cruise, here’s a list of cruise lines you may want to check out and the deals they are currently offering.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Cruise#Island Hopping#Wildlife Tourism#Travel Destinations#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Sarawak Forestry Corp
Thrillist

Sleep on a Sailboat on This Car-Free French Island

When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
msn.com

Live At Sea Aboard A Luxury Cruise Ship

A new luxury cruise ship will allow residents to live an “all-inclusive” lifestyle at sea. A team of experts will keep a close eye on the weather and sea conditions.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France

Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
TRAVEL
msn.com

How to track a cruise ship

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Ever spotted a major ship on the water and wondered which ship it could be?. Stop squinting! You can use a variety of cruise...
INDUSTRY
brides.com

The Best Honeymoon Hotels and Resorts in Costa Rica

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are so many reasons to plan a honeymoon in Costa Rica. Beach lovers will find magical spots to explore on both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts, while lush jungles teem with spider monkeys, sloths, and tropical birds. Not surprisingly, with such a varied landscape and so much of life centering around the great outdoors, the opportunities for adventure are endless. Legendary swells have attracted surfers for decades, and zip-lining through the leafy canopy is an adrenaline-fueled highlight for many newlyweds. Rather trek to volcanos or swim in waterfalls? Go for it!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
lonelyplanet.com

Checking In: Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort in Cartagena, Colombia

The picture-perfect entrance to Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort © Caitlin Riddell / Lonely Planet. Cartagena, the colorful port city on the northern coast of Colombia, is not exactly a logical getaway if you want to spend time on the beach. But if you are in the mood...
WORLD
Business Insider

Popular European cruise line Viking is now operating river cruises in the US — see what it's like aboard the new ship that's selling out fast

You can soon go on your dream European river cruise vacation without taking an international flight. Popular European cruise line Viking has finally begun operations in the US with its new highly anticipated river cruise vessel, the Viking Mississippi. And you can probably guess where it'll be sailing: along the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry

Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy