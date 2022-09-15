When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO