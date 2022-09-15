Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Ryle High School junior kicks 60-yard goal seconds after kickoff against Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — A Ryle High School Junior made school history Thursday after he scored a 60-yard goal within seconds of kickoff. During the varsity soccer match between Ryle and Boone County high schools, Josh Line saw an opportunity when he noticed the goalie off his line and went for the goal shot and ended up making it from 60 yards.
WLWT 5
High school football NKY Round-Up: Week 5
The longest winning streak in the state of Kentucky was snapped and some Bluebirds put up some big numbers in victory. Covington Catholic snapped Beechwood’s 27 game winning streak with a convincing 31-14 victory. Defense was the key for the Colonels as they held Beechwood without an offensive touchdown...
Fox 19
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concern is mounting about a shortage of high-school and peewee football referees in Ohio amid a dwindling pool of applicants. Bill Klamo with the Ohio Athletics Association says games are unlikely to be canceled or rescheduled this year, but come next year, it could become a problem.
wnewsj.com
Homecoming parade preps BHS, fans for football Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Blanchester and Thursday night the school held its annual Homecoming Parade through the streets of downtown. The Homecoming football game will be the culmination of the festivities. Goshen visits Barbour Memorial Field and will face the Wildcats 7 p.m. Friday night.
VOTE for the High School Football Player of the Week
There are two Friday Frenzy Games of the Week tonight. WCPO crews will be at Princeton vs. Lakota West and Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood Friday night.
Watch: UC Basketball Holds Photo Shoot Ahead of 2022-23 Season
The team is looking fresh in red, black, and white.
linknky.com
Three NKY schools named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners
This article has been corrected. See note below. Two local public schools and one Catholic school were among only five in Kentucky named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners this year. The U.S. Department of Education recognized Longbranch Elementary School in Union, which is part of Boone County Schools, and Samuel...
WCPO
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Cincinnati-area stores
CINCINNATI — Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has just announced some of the stores that will get the axe this fall, as it struggles to turn around its falling sales. It had said last month that it would close 150 stores nationwide, and has just released a list of the first 56 stores to shutter, after a report in Bloomberg News.
Cynthiana Democrat
Birth Announcement
Selah Grace Nunnelley was born to Rachel (Lorenz) Nunnelley and Derek Nunnelley of Cynthiana, KY on June 20, 2022. She arrived at Baptist Health Lexington weighing 8 lbs 2 oz. She is welcomed home by her big brother, Abraham Charles. Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Terri Lorenz; maternal great-grandparents are...
oxfordobserver.org
Miami University drops in the newest annual ranking
Miami University has fallen two spots in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of U.S. colleges and universities. According to the report, which is based on a range of data, Miami’s ranking moved from 103rd to 105th out of 443 national universities. Miami University’s position among...
WLWT 5
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
insideradio.com
Sleeping On A Cot At WLW Is How Sean Compton Started His Media Career.
Sean Compton is riding high in the TV business as President, Networks at Nexstar Media Group, the nation’s largest local broadcast TV group. But he first made his media mark in radio and the story of how he got his foot in the door is a classic tale of dues paying and determination.
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
linknky.com
Culver’s could soon be coming to Cold Spring
A site development plan application has been submitted to Campbell County Planning and Zoning for a Culver’s fast-food restaurant, and they have their eyes set on a Cold Spring location. According to the application and confirmation by Campbell County Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Minter, the proposed location is...
Cynthiana Democrat
Calendar
Class of 1967. The Harrison County High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th class reunion at Blue Licks State Park in Carlisle on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5-11 p.m. There is still time to purchase tickets at $32 per person. Make checks payable to HCHS Class of 1967 and mail to Wanda Gaunce, 436 Colony Drive, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
I-75 NB fully reopened after 4-vehicle crash near cut-in-the-hill
The crash is now clear but delays are still expected due to the heavy traffic backup on the highway.
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If the answer is yes, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you want a NY-style slice of pizza, you should check out this pizzeria. Customers love the King Works pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, pineapple, smoked bacon, and extra cheese. The Calypso is another customer recommendation; this pizza is topped with garlic infused olive oil, spinach, red onion, tomato, pineapple, green olives, goat cheese, and basil, and has a sesame seed crust.
wyso.org
How fixing a creek in rural Butler County will improve water quality in the Ohio River
MetroParks of Butler County is getting a grant from the state's H2Ohio program. The park district will use the nearly $490,000 to stabilize the streambank along Dry Fork Creek at Governor Bebb MetroPark. On a typical late summer morning in Okeana, near the Ohio-Indiana border, the air is sticky but...
