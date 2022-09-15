Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man falls, drowns in pond after likely medical emergency
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a man drowned in a private pond Friday evening after he likely fell in.
Sheriff: Driver hospitalized after hit-and-run, rollover crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a woman ended up in the hospital after driving erratically, being involved in a hit-and-run and driving another car off the road before rolling her SUV.
Man’s body found during water rescue near Walker
The body of a man was found by rescue teams in a lake outside of Walker on Friday night, dispatch said.
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
Saginaw father of 2 shot 4 times before body found dumped on street, testimony reveals
SAGINAW, MI — Wearing a white memorial T-shirt bearing the face of her slain fiancé and father of her two children, a Saginaw woman testified about the last time she saw him. “He gave the kids a hug and a kiss and gave me a hug and a...
WILX-TV
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputy had cocaine, marijuana in system, report shows
A Comstock Park man shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy in June had cocaine and marijuana in his system, a state police report shows. Joseph Maverick Nagle, 22, was shot and killed June 16 after a traffic stop in Allegan County’s Monterey Township. Michigan State...
iheart.com
Police: White powder on scale at mother's apartment where child overdosed
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids say a scale loaded with white powder was found at the apartment where a 7-year-old fatally overdosed on fentanyl. Jeremy Thompson was found unresponsive at Briasia Allen's apartment near 32nd Street and Eastern Avenue in June. Allen is Thompson's mother. Thompson was...
Ionia Co. deputies arrest five suspects after car chase
Five suspects are now in custody following reports of a car and property being stolen from the City of Howell.
Morning Sun
Vestaburg unites for teen fire victim’s family
Vestaburg school and community members are rallying to assist a family who lost a teenage daughter, their home and all possessions in a Wednesday morning fire. Stormie Mier, 13, was unable to get out when fire erupted at the family’s North Caris Road home. She was found in the...
Police: Man shot at Muskegon Heights bar
A man was shot at a Muskegon Heights bar early Wednesday morning, police say.
Grand Rapids man convicted in trauma death of 8-month-old
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has been convicted of murder for the death of an 8-month-old by blunt force trauma. Jermaine Abron was found guilty on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kent County prosecutors allege he fatally injured Josiah Lamarr Guyton on March 4, 2020. Police responded to...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating early morning shooting in Saginaw with victim
SAGINAW, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Saginaw overnight. According to Saginaw County Central Dispatch, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Sheridan Ave. and Morris St. SCCD says there is a victim, but no other details were released. Mid-Michigan NOW has reached out to police...
Family remembers Grand Rapids teen who died after US-131 rollover crash
An 18-year-old from Grand Rapids has died three days after a rollover crash on US-131. FOX 17 will share more from Corlew's mother on our 10/11 pm shows.
Man shot amid chase with stolen U-Haul identified
The man who was shot during a police chase and is accused of stealing a U-Haul during that pursuit now faces multiple charges, authorities say.
MSP: Driver dies after US-131 crash in GR
Authorities say a driver injured in a crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Sunday has died.
wsgw.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Midland Crash
Police in Midland responded to a crash on Bay City Road between Saginaw and Waldo roads Wednesday morning. The road was closed after a speeding vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Police say the vehicle flipped and rolled several times before coming to a stop. The driver had to be freed from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life.
Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131
A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
Dad after 7-year-old ODs: ‘It’s tough every day’
The father of a 7-year-old who died of a fentanyl overdose said he 'went against his gut' in allowing the boy to stay with his mother.
