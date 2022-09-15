ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestaburg, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Vestaburg unites for teen fire victim’s family

Vestaburg school and community members are rallying to assist a family who lost a teenage daughter, their home and all possessions in a Wednesday morning fire. Stormie Mier, 13, was unable to get out when fire erupted at the family’s North Caris Road home. She was found in the...
VESTABURG, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids man convicted in trauma death of 8-month-old

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has been convicted of murder for the death of an 8-month-old by blunt force trauma. Jermaine Abron was found guilty on Thursday, Sept. 15. Kent County prosecutors allege he fatally injured Josiah Lamarr Guyton on March 4, 2020. Police responded to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
EAST LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigating early morning shooting in Saginaw with victim

SAGINAW, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Saginaw overnight. According to Saginaw County Central Dispatch, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near Sheridan Ave. and Morris St. SCCD says there is a victim, but no other details were released. Mid-Michigan NOW has reached out to police...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Minor Injuries Reported in Midland Crash

Police in Midland responded to a crash on Bay City Road between Saginaw and Waldo roads Wednesday morning. The road was closed after a speeding vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Police say the vehicle flipped and rolled several times before coming to a stop. The driver had to be freed from the vehicle with the Jaws of Life.
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131

A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI

