Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts
Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo
It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
golfmagic.com
"Sad" Bryson DeChambeau pleads with PGA Tour to let him play the Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau believes team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are "only hurting themselves" by not allowing LIV Golf players such as himself a chance to play. DeChambeau, who is competing in LIV Golf Chicago this week, remains banned by the PGA Tour for his allegiance to...
Golf.com
Why a reigning Masters champ was denied a round at an exclusive club
Billy Ray Brown made a name for himself as a pro with three PGA Tour wins in the ’90s. But these days, he might be better known as a broadcaster, covering the action on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for Golf Channel and CBS. One of...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Phil Mickelson may remove himself from PGA Tour lawsuit now that 'LIV is involved'
On Thursday, Phil Mickelson suggested he might remove his name from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in early August. Mickelson is one of 11 golfers named in the lawsuit, which claims the PGA Tour unfairly suspended players who participated in LIV Golf events while using their position to competitors down.
Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved
Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
With his victory two weeks ago in Boston, Dustin Johnson jumped to the top of the money list halfway into LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The $4 million prize money payout earned at The International in Bolton, Mass., raised DJ’s total individual earnings to $7.7 million while playing just four tournaments. He’s also made $2.25 million from the paydays in the team portion of the event, leaving him just a little shy of $10 million for his efforts.
Where's Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn't the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return
Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
GolfWRX
This stunning Pebble Beach property is every golf fan’s dream house…and it’s up for sale
How about Dustin Johnson’s collapse during the final round of the 2010 US Open on the same course?. The Californian track is known for its many moments, the wind and rain often providing enthralling finishes, so imagine living on site!. For those with the available funds, a mansion situated...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Golf Digest
Max Homa reveals "scummy"—but funny—trick a fellow PGA Tour pro played on their alma mater
Blowing up someone's spot—even if it's a decade after the fact—is a tough look. But somehow, when Max Homa does it, well, it seems OK. Such was the case earlier this week when he was asked about reuniting with former Cal teammate Michael Kim at the PGA Tour's season opener.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship
PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to face 11 LIV Golf rebels at Dunhill Links in St Andrews
It will be something of a bittersweet week for Rory McIlroy when he rocks up at St Andrews at the end of the month in what will be his third DP World Tour appearance in the space of four weeks. While it will of course be special to play at...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Greg Norman has "no interest in sitting down" with PGA Tour
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claims he has "no interest in sitting down" with the PGA Tour and that they are "trying to destroy" their Saudi-backed circuit, following an interview with The Australian newspaper. Norman, speaking ahead of their fifth LIV Golf Chicago event this week, said he had repeatedly...
Golf Digest
Justin Lower's remarkable turnaround, a Korean duo crashing the leader board, and the rookie with a veteran looper
Two weeks after a tumultuous PGA Tour season ended in Atlanta, Ga., a new one began in Napa, Calif., for the Fortinet Championship. Several interesting storylines emerged after an interrupted first day’s play at Silverado Resort, although none more compelling than the leader, Justin Lower. Redemption?. Last month, Justin...
AOL Corp
LIV Golf convinced Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to join Saudi-backed series with stake in franchise
Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman were given more than just a nice paycheck to leave the PGA Tour for LIV. The Australian golfers received a 25 percent stake in the Punch GC franchise, LIV CEO Greg Norman told The Sydney Morning Herald this week. Smith, the 2022 Open Championship winner, is the first top-10 player to join the Saudi-backed golf series. LIV also reportedly paid Smith upwards of $100 million as well.
