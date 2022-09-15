ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Spun

Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year's Masters and Open Championship. That's not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021. During an interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger," Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods' future on the PGA...
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo

It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
golfmagic.com

"Sad" Bryson DeChambeau pleads with PGA Tour to let him play the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau believes team events such as the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup are "only hurting themselves" by not allowing LIV Golf players such as himself a chance to play. DeChambeau, who is competing in LIV Golf Chicago this week, remains banned by the PGA Tour for his allegiance to...
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
The Independent

Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved

Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

With his victory two weeks ago in Boston, Dustin Johnson jumped to the top of the money list halfway into LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The $4 million prize money payout earned at The International in Bolton, Mass., raised DJ’s total individual earnings to $7.7 million while playing just four tournaments. He’s also made $2.25 million from the paydays in the team portion of the event, leaving him just a little shy of $10 million for his efforts.
The Independent

Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return

Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player reveals SHOCKING comment at Fortinet Championship

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An heard a shout from the crowd at the Fortinet Championship which it seems he has heard one too many times before. After carding a solid score of 68 in the second round of the PGA Tour 2023 season's opening week, An took to Twitter and told his followers about an instance where he was mistaken for another player.
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Greg Norman has "no interest in sitting down" with PGA Tour

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claims he has "no interest in sitting down" with the PGA Tour and that they are "trying to destroy" their Saudi-backed circuit, following an interview with The Australian newspaper. Norman, speaking ahead of their fifth LIV Golf Chicago event this week, said he had repeatedly...
AOL Corp

LIV Golf convinced Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to join Saudi-backed series with stake in franchise

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman were given more than just a nice paycheck to leave the PGA Tour for LIV. The Australian golfers received a 25 percent stake in the Punch GC franchise, LIV CEO Greg Norman told The Sydney Morning Herald this week. Smith, the 2022 Open Championship winner, is the first top-10 player to join the Saudi-backed golf series. LIV also reportedly paid Smith upwards of $100 million as well.
