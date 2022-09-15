Read full article on original website
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer
The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
SkySports
Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes
Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News
Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit
Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
Tennis-Federer to call time on glittering career after next week's Laver Cup
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Roger Federer, regarded by many as the greatest male player to wield a tennis racket and who took the sport to new heights during a career spanning more than two decades, will retire after next week's Laver Cup in London.
Yardbarker
COMMENT: Records will always be broken, but Roger Federer was bigger than tennis
No player can be bigger than the sport. Or so they say. Trouble is, one could argue that Roger Federer DID become bigger than tennis – and then some. Do we talk about the titles? With 103 ATP titles amassed between 1988 and 2022, Federer is second only to the record-holder Jimmy Connors, who won 109.
theScore
Roger Federer retiring from ATP Tour after 24 years
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer...
Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon
From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
Nadal Congratulates Roger Federer After Retirement Announcement
The Spanish star had nothing but kind words for his longtime rival.
Roger Federer’s big matches: A look at 10 Grand Slam finals
Roger Federer won 103 total titles as a professional tennis player. The very first came when he was 19 and beat Julien Boutter 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-4 on an indoor hard court in Milan, Italy, in February 2001. Federer, who announced his retirement at age 41 on Thursday, is best...
Roger Federer: A look back at the tennis star's career
Roger Federer has announced his retirement after an illustrious 24-year career in tennis.The Swiss sports star, 41, confirmed that the Laver Cup at the O2 arena in London will be his last tournament.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in a statement.Here’s a look back on his career over the years.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementNike-designed US Soccer jerseys for World Cup unveiled
Roger Federer Announces His Retirement From Tennis: “This Is A Bittersweet Decision”
A tennis great has called it quits. Roger Federer has announced that after he participates in the Laver Cup — named after Rod Laver– next week, he’ll be retiring from the sport of tennis. He made the announcement on social media Thursday morning, revealing that his age and body being plagued with injuries means it’s […]
Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says
Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
These photos follow the career of tennis great Roger Federer
Roger Federer announced he is retiring from tennis. Federer has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight at Wimbledon.
Tennis-Whatever the numbers say, Federer's artistry was unrivalled
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The vacuous debate over who is the greatest male tennis player of all time will not cease now that Roger Federer has decided to hang up his racket and bask in the glow of his dazzling career.
Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era
Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
Federer Says He Will Retire From Tennis
Roger Federer wins his 13th Grand Slam singles title, at the 2008 U.S. Open in New York. (G. Paul Burnett/The New York Times) Roger Federer, the racket-throwing Swiss teenager who matured into one of the world’s most polished athletes and was part of a generation that dominated tennis for two decades, announced Thursday that he would retire from competition.
