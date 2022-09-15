ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Retirement Message For Roger Federer

The tennis world will lose two of its biggest stars this year. After Serena Williams' farewell tour at the 2022 US Open came to a close, Roger Federer also announced his retirement from the sport. These two are widely considered two of the greatest athletes in the history of the...
SkySports

Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
The Spun

Look: Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To The Roger Federer News

Roger Federer has inspired generations of tennis talent — including reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Spaniard took to Twitter to react to Federer's retirement decision on Thursday morning. "Roger... [broken heart emoji]," Alcaraz wrote. Alcaraz is a lifelong fan of Federer. In 2021, the up-and-coming superstar...
AFP

Djokovic pays tribute to Federer as Swiss great prepares to quit

Novak Djokovic paid a warm tribute to his rival Roger Federer on Friday, saying they had enjoyed "a decade of incredible moments and battles" after the Swiss great's announcement that he will retire after the Laver Cup this month. - 'Big Four' farewell - The Laver Cup promises to be an emotional final meeting of the "Big Four" who have dominated men's tennis over the past two decades.
theScore

Roger Federer retiring from ATP Tour after 24 years

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer...
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
The Independent

Roger Federer: A look back at the tennis star's career

Roger Federer has announced his retirement after an illustrious 24-year career in tennis.The Swiss sports star, 41, confirmed that the Laver Cup at the O2 arena in London will be his last tournament.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in a statement.Here’s a look back on his career over the years.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementNike-designed US Soccer jerseys for World Cup unveiled
The Independent

Roger Federer retirement ‘a sad, sad day’ for tennis, Andy Murray says

Andy Murray has paid tribute to Roger Federer, calling his retirement a “sad, sad day” for tennis.The 20-time grand slam champion announced he was stepping away from the sport on Thursday (15 September).“Obviously he was an amazing player, I was lucky to get to compete against him in some of the biggest matches, in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages of our sport,” Murray said.“It’s incredible what he achieved... it’s a sad, sad day for the sport.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Reuters

Tennis-Federer, Williams departures bring sport into twilight of golden era

Sept 16 (Reuters) - As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era. Williams' emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer's announcement on Thursday that next week's Laver Cup in London would be his last professional outing.
The New York Times

Federer Says He Will Retire From Tennis

Roger Federer wins his 13th Grand Slam singles title, at the 2008 U.S. Open in New York. (G. Paul Burnett/The New York Times) Roger Federer, the racket-throwing Swiss teenager who matured into one of the world’s most polished athletes and was part of a generation that dominated tennis for two decades, announced Thursday that he would retire from competition.
