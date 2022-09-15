Read full article on original website
Breds fall to 1-3 with 49-41 loss to West Jessamine
Birth Announcement
Selah Grace Nunnelley was born to Rachel (Lorenz) Nunnelley and Derek Nunnelley of Cynthiana, KY on June 20, 2022. She arrived at Baptist Health Lexington weighing 8 lbs 2 oz. She is welcomed home by her big brother, Abraham Charles. Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Terri Lorenz; maternal great-grandparents are...
Calendar
Class of 1967. The Harrison County High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th class reunion at Blue Licks State Park in Carlisle on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5-11 p.m. There is still time to purchase tickets at $32 per person. Make checks payable to HCHS Class of 1967 and mail to Wanda Gaunce, 436 Colony Drive, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
