Voorheesville Public Library news: Indoor Concert

T he concert starts at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15. “The Evidence” is Rob Aronstein and Mike Derrico. Come on over to the library to enjoy an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, pop, and rock tunes. This concert is co-sponsored by the Music performance Trust Fund and Voorheesville Public Library, arranged by the Albany Musicians Association.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Library annual Fall Book Sale will be held September 16 – 18. There are books, puzzles, cd’s, dvd’s, books on media, bake sale items and raffles. Friday, Sept. 16, noon to 7 p.m., is for members only, with FOL memberships available for purchase at the door. Saturday, Sept. 17, 10 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept, 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., are open to the public. Raffle winners will be drawn at 2 p.m. Sunday. You do not need to be present to win.

Geology Hike

Join us as we explore the landscape of Thacher Park at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. We will meet at the Paint Mine parking area, across the street from the visitor center. We’ll learn about the caves, rock faults, and the history of the park. This hike is appropriate for adults and seniors. Please register on the library calendar. This hike is subject to weather cancellation.

Poetry Reading

Join local poet and published author Dr. Dennis Sullivan at 6:30 pm, Tuesday., Sept. 20, for a reading from his latest collection of poems,“Thirty-Two Views of the Face of God.”

— Lynn Kohler

Dr. Sullivan will do a short reading, and then lead a discussion about poetry’s relationship to spiritual life. Dr. Sullivan will also have copies of his latest book “Homeward Bound” available for purchase. Light refreshments will be available.

Registering: You can register for a program in person, by phone (518-765-2791) or using our online calendar at http://voorheesvillelibrary.org/calendar.asp. You do NOT need to be a resident of Voorheesville to attend a program.