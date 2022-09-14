Read full article on original website
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Eagles fall Thursday; Falcons fall in OT; Wolverines stun Dutchmen
The Windom Eagles fell to 0-3 on the season Thursday night, dropping a lightning-shortened 36-0 decision at Luverne. The game went into a delay early in the third quarter when lightning and heavy rain rolled into the Luverne area. When the radar indicated the rain wouldn’t let up for some time, the decision to call the game was made.
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
Semi-trailer driver dies after crash in southern Minnesota
FREEMAN, Minn. — An Iowa man died after a semi-trailer collided with a guard rail and caught on fire Thursday afternoon in southern Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner semi-trailer was headed north on Interstate 35 when it hit a guard rail just before 3 p.m. near Freeman Township. Officials say the trailer then caught on fire. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Spirit Lake, Iowa, died.
headlightherald.com
Mystery at Lake Sarah
Surrounded by slowly developing and worrisome white caps, a group of workers methodically but surely pulled a sports car with tabs from November 2003 from the bottom of Lake Sarah on Thursday. The process, which took more than three hours to complete, ended in front of a small crowd gathered...
kfgo.com
Olivia school superintendent receives calls about litter box prank
OLIVIA, Minn. – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lilian, Minn. School Superintendent Jim Menton said he’s getting calls from concerned residents stemming from a prank that originated on Tik Tok. Students are recording reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students...
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
KEYC
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
knsiradio.com
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics
(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
fox9.com
Suspect sought in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Mankato are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital. In an update at 1:48 p.m. Friday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety...
klfdradio.com
Danube Man Seriously Hurt in Grave Pit Accident
On Thursday morning at 10:13, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a man that fell around 15 feet, landing on his neck. The subject was located in a gravel pit on the 29000 block of 840th Avenue of Danube in Troy Township.
Southern Minnesota News
5,000 black crappie die in Watonwan County’s Long Lake
An investigation has been launched by multiple state agencies after a large fish kill on Watonwan County’s Long Lake. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is spearheading the investigation, which began with a report on Sept 7. Eight total reports of dead fish were received over a span of nine days, according to the agency.
willmarradio.com
School officials getting calls about "Litter Box Challenge"
(Olivia MN-) BOLD School District Superintendent Jim Menton says they are getting calls from concerned community members stemming from a prank that originated on the Tik Tok video-sharing website. Menton says kids try to record shocked reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students that identify as animals. Menton says it's an obvious prank, but some people have taken it seriously...
Southern Minnesota News
Danube man falls 15 feet from bucket after pole he cut hits him
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A man was seriously injured after he fell 15 feet out of a skid loader bucket when he was hit by a pole he had just cut. William Voelz, 66, of Danube, was flown from the scene to a trauma...
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
County board to hold work session Monday, meeting Tuesday
The Cottonwood County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Monday at 8:30 a.m. and a regular meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. Both sessions will be at the county courthouse in Windom. Monday’s work session will see commissioners discussing the proposed 2023 budget, as well as the possibility of...
