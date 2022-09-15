ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte County, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road projects to begin on Ripley, 77th, 85th

Road projects are set to get underway in Lake Station and Schererville. Ripley Street will be down to one lane in each direction between I-80/94 and Old Hobart Road, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be working on a bridge deck overlay project through mid-October. Meanwhile,...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair

WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
max983.net

Paving Projects in Plymouth to Start Soon

Paving projects in Plymouth should be underway soon. Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt told the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members that E&B Paving is in town this week to mark the projects. “They plan on sawing concrete on Friday for the handicapped ramps that have to be...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
abc57.com

Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
ELKHART, IN
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
WNDU

Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: La Porte Slicers are surfing to the win

On September 9, the La Porte High School (LPHS) varsity football team won its first game of the season against Chesterton High School. LPHS had a toga theme where students came to support their Slicers. The Slicers had its annual senior night with a commencement ceremony before the game. This...
LA PORTE, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville looks to property acquisition, ordinance changes to keep hunters out of neighborhoods

The town of Merrillville is looking to keep hunters out of residential areas. Residents are calling on the town to take ownership of a stretch of open land in the Sandpiper subdivision off of 93rd, after a bow hunter was apparently using the site. The 10-acre property is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
etxview.com

Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster

MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
MUNSTER, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

