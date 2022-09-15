Read full article on original website
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road projects to begin on Ripley, 77th, 85th
Road projects are set to get underway in Lake Station and Schererville. Ripley Street will be down to one lane in each direction between I-80/94 and Old Hobart Road, starting Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be working on a bridge deck overlay project through mid-October. Meanwhile,...
WNDU
‘Pork Tenderloin Challenge’ at Winamac restaurant draws contestants from across the state, nation
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - One restaurant in Winamac is challenging you to finish nine pounds of food. Everyone in town knows about the jumbo pork tenderloin at One Eyed Jack’s. Tasked with eating one seven-pound sandwich and two pounds of tater tots, only five competitors had completed the challenge.
Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck
The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
abc57.com
ABC57 Archaeologists digging up Elkhart County's history
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - In September, ABC57 Archaeologists is digging into the history of Michiana communities. This week, we look at Elkhart County's history and the tribes that laid the foundation. You can learn more about the county's history at the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
22 WSBT
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair
WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network
Community Healthcare System recently welcomed eight doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc., (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these physician providers represent include breast reconstructive surgery, cardiology, family medicine, pulmonary medicine and pediatrics. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
max983.net
Paving Projects in Plymouth to Start Soon
Paving projects in Plymouth should be underway soon. Plymouth Street Superintendent Jim Marquardt told the Plymouth Board of Public Works and Safety members that E&B Paving is in town this week to mark the projects. “They plan on sawing concrete on Friday for the handicapped ramps that have to be...
WTHR
Final police report blames excessive speed in crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others
ELKHART, Ind. — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office concluded its investigation into a crash that killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others in an Aug. 3 crash. The investigation found the representative's district director, 27-year-old Zachery Potts, was driving at an excessive speed and went left of center, leading to the crash.
abc57.com
Livestock truck overturns on C.R. 17
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A semi carrying pigs overturned on C.R. 17 Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police. A call came in reporting the incident at around 11 a.m. near the entrance to the Toll Road. According to dispatch, no injuries have been reported. Vets are currently on scene...
abc57.com
Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
WNDU
Motorcyclist dies in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of U.S. 20. Police say a green 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Timothy Hefner, 29, of Michigan City and a semi driven by a 46-year-old Toledo, Ohio, man were both heading east on U.S. 20 when the semi driver decreased his speed to 40 miles per hour as he neared the area of the Renaissance Academy Montessori Charter School.
buildingindiana.com
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab
Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: La Porte Slicers are surfing to the win
On September 9, the La Porte High School (LPHS) varsity football team won its first game of the season against Chesterton High School. LPHS had a toga theme where students came to support their Slicers. The Slicers had its annual senior night with a commencement ceremony before the game. This...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville looks to property acquisition, ordinance changes to keep hunters out of neighborhoods
The town of Merrillville is looking to keep hunters out of residential areas. Residents are calling on the town to take ownership of a stretch of open land in the Sandpiper subdivision off of 93rd, after a bow hunter was apparently using the site. The 10-acre property is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access.
etxview.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
blockclubchicago.org
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
WISH-TV
Sheriff: SUV carrying Rep. Walorski was driving left of center, speeding before fatal crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — The SUV carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski was driving left of center in an attempt to execute a pass and speeding right before a fatal August crash that killed Walorski, two of her staffers, and a woman from Nappanee, according to a report issued Friday by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
abc57.com
Section of State Road 19 closed due to crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 19 is closed Thursday evening due to a crash, according to Elkhart County dispatch. A call came in at 3:13 p.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of S.R. 19 and County Road 32. Dispatch said three to four vehicles were...
