Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
Governor Wolf and First Lady announce Women’s Reentry Services Initiative
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Wolf and First Lady Frances announced a brand new program aimed a giving women the best possible opportunity to successfully transition back into their community following incarceration. The $2 million Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Program is aimed at giving women the best opportunities...
Governor candidate, Trump Jr. rally in Pennsylvania
“You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
Gov. Wolf Announces $20.3 Million from Biden Administration for PhilaPort Expansion
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the Biden Administration has awarded the Port of Philadelphia (PhilaPort) $20.3 million to construct a new 100,000 square-foot warehouse at Tioga Marine Terminal, as well as safety and efficiency upgrades with the modernization of the terminal’s main gate. “A significant hub for global...
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman to debate in October
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman have agreed to hold a debate in October. Jon Delano, KDKA money and politics editor, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss this development and other key Pennsylvania races.
Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians
>Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says with the state House in session this week, it's time to get back to his agenda. Today, Governor Wolf said the House should pass his plan to send two-thousand-dollar checks to Pennsylvanians in need. Wolf says the money will be life-changing for families across the state.
66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
Third-party candidate could sway Pennsylvania Senate Race: poll
The participation of a third-party candidate could be the difference in November's Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recently released poll by the Trafalgar Group.
Governor Wolf announces $25.4 million from Biden Administration for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Biden Administration has awarded Pennsylvania $25.4 million. This money will go towards investing in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment. Pennsylvania is one of the first states in the nation to...
Fire at Western Pennsylvania farmhouse kills at least 4 people, officials say
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A family tragedy at a Western Pennsylvania farmhouse. A fire in Delaware Township has claimed the lives of at least four people.Investigators say they are looking for more victims.Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which started Friday morning.
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Governor Wolf Announces Historic $900 Million Federal Investment in Pennsylvania Climate-Smart Agriculture Projects
Governor Tom Wolf announced today Pennsylvania is receiving more than $900 million for 19 projects that will create new revenue streams and support for Pennsylvania farmers using climate-smart practices. These 19 Pennsylvania projects were among 70 selected nationwide, investing $2.8 billion in the first of two rounds of Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding.
Massachusetts official reacts to DeSantis move
As Gov. Ron DeSantis defends his decision to fly two planeloads of undocumented migrants to Marth's Vineyard, other officials weigh in including Mass. Rep. Dylan Fernandes and Florida's DNC gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to attend Renaissance Faire
(WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Cumberland County woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 riot, has been approved to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being under house arrest. According to Williams’s attorney, she will be allowed to attend this...
Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society
We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
Pennsylvania second-biggest branch closer in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Branch pruning nationwide slowed over the past couple months, but Pennsylvania still ranked second among states for closures in July. Yet plans by two of the largest banks operating in Pittsburgh indicate a new era for consolidation will start next month. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Wolf Touts Senior Food Box Program
Governor Tom Wolf is highlighting an effort to help older Pennsylvanians in need of food. The Senior Food Box Program was facing the possibility of having its approved caseload decreased, but instead the program was reinvigorated. “Despite the fact that we saw increasing need for food for older adults on...
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
