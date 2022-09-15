Read full article on original website
Related
Town of Smithtown goes gold for childhood cancer
Local officials joined together with the Daniela Conte Foundation, Thomas Scully Foundation, Smithtown Children‘s Foundation, Smithtown Central School District, local parent advocate Amy Beach, families and friends to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with the annual ‘Go Gold’ Tree lighting ceremony at Town Hall on Sept. 7.
Your Turn: A tale of two trophies
One always wonders if it a good idea to open an email from a name you do not recognize. In early April of this year one came in from Caroline Carless. I almost thought it was an email version of the robocalls I receive about extended auto service coverage — you know something like “Don’t be left carless…extend your car warranty.” In a weak moment I decided to open it.
Photo of the Week
Elisa Hendrey of Sound Beach spied this busy bee on Sept. 8. She writes, “I saw this sunflower at the Carol Baldwin Breast Center in Stony Brook, and because of its unusual color I went for a closer look. That is when I saw the bee. I scrambled to get my phone out and take a photo before it might fly away!”
Port Jeff Documentary Series kicks off fall season
Line-up spotlights how singular stories impact society. What responsibility to people have to each other and the planet? This question is a recurring theme examined when the award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series’ film festival returns this fall. The season kicks off Monday, Sept. 19 and runs on select Mondays through Nov. 28.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Theatre Three hosts food drive Sept. 18
Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a food and personal care items drive at Infant Jesus Convent, 110 Hawkins Ave.(off Myrtle Ave.), Port Jefferson on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon to benefit the pantry at Infant Jesus Church. Items needed include juice, complete pancake mix, syrup, jelly, mac & cheese, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans and healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner and deoderant. Grocery store cards and cash also accepted.
TOB’s New Village Recreation Center announces fall events
Call: 631-451-5307 to register. Check out these new Karate classes. Kids will learn confidence, concentration and respect. Be the next Karate Kid!. September 20, 27, October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1, 15. Pre-register by Monday, September 19, 2022. $50.00 per 8-week session. Yoga. This class offers a balanced approach...
Despite rain, 9/11 ceremony goes on in East Northport
It began to ran the evening of Sept. 11, but that didn’t stop the East Northport community from gathering to remember those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The East Northport Fire Department hosted a memorial service the morning of Sept. 11. In the evening, despite the rain, a candlelight vigil was held. The department members invited neighboring firefighters and community members to honor the victims with them.
Three Village area becomes Culper country for the day
The Three Village area and downtown Port Jefferson were filled with local history buffs Saturday, Sept. 10. Culper Spy Day, presented by the Three Village Historical Society and Tri-Spy Tours in collaboration with more than 30 local historical and cultural organizations, returned in full force for its eighth annual event. Due to COVID-19, organizers hosted a downsized version last year and a virtual presentation in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival celebrates 8th year on Sept. 17
Dragons will roar and lions will dance once again as the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event will take place at Mayor Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson and the village’s inner harbor.
WMHO scarecrow competition seeks entries
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization is currently accepting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Competition. This will be the 32nd year the spooky and silly six-foot creations will adorn the pathways of picturesque Stony Brook Village Center for visitors to enjoy and vote for their favorite. You can pick up a...
Shelter Pets of the Week: The Seinfeld kittens
This week’s shelter pets are the Seinfeld kittens — Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer — available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. These 6-month-old babies were abandoned in a tiny carrier and were infested with intestinal parasites, and fleas. They had a severe upper respiratory infection that caused two of them to lose an eye. Thanks to the staff at the shelter, today they are healthy, happy, affectionate, and playful kittens. These little fighters have been through the gamut and they are ready for the purrfect home to spoil them and love them forever! The shelter is hoping to adopt them in pairs.
RPFD honors the fallen, hosts candlelight vigil on Sept. 11
To mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Rocky Point Fire Department held a commemorative ceremony at its dedicated 9/11 Memorial Garden on the evening of Sept. 11. The fire department invited community members, firefighters from neighboring towns and Rocky Point High School student-musicians for an evening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Just announced! Kevin James heads to SBU’s Staller Center for one night only
It’s official! Kevin James is headed to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts’ Main Stage for an evening of comedy on January 27, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.For one night only, the King of Long Island comes home in his first Staller Center appearance, blocks away from the streets that built him.
Making Democracy Work: We are all one, we are all interrelated
On 212 acres in western Suffolk, a small group of women continue to discern how to live authentically so their actions remain consistent with their mission. These are the Sisters of St. Joseph (CSJ), who in their second century in Brentwood embrace and model sustainable practices bringing them ”into deeper union with the Holy One and the whole community of life.”
SCPD to host vehicle auction Sept. 17
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview...
Paw Prints: Meet shelter pets Tia, Jenna, Olivia, Foxy, Happy and Allie Cat!
Welcome to the ninth edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!. A twelve-year-old Yorkie mix, this little spitfire is Tia, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Confident and outgoing, she is the self-appointed boss of her kennel area, priding herself on keeping the staff in line and everything running smoothly. Preferring to be the only four-legged member of your household, Tia is quite certain she can fulfill all your requirements for an energetic, age-defying, best friend and companion. Yorkies are known to be loving and loyal, and as part of Little Shelter’s Silver Paw Connection, Tia has many years of experience in the fine art of friendship. Take the time to meet the one who could be perfect for you…her name is Tia. 631-368-8770, ext. 21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nobel prize winner Barry Barish to join SBU’s Department of Physics next fall
Albert Einstein predicted gravitational waves existed, but figured interference on the Earth would make them impossible to observe. He was right on the first count. On the second, it took close to a century to create an instrument capable of detecting gravitational waves. The first confirmed detection, which was generated 1.3 billion light years away when two black holes collided, occurred in September of 2015.
NEVER FORGET: North Shore communities commemorate 9/11
Twenty-one years ago, the United States changed forever when four hijacked jetliners crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At Ground Zero in New York City, the traditional reading of names of each victim will being at 8:30 a.m. this year at the 9/11 Memorial and the following ceremonies will be held on the North Shore to honor the thousands of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that will live forever in our hearts.
The Stony Brook School marks 100th year
On Sept. 13, The Stony Brook School marks the 100th anniversary of inaugural ceremonies that, in 1922, made the front pages of national newspapers. Here’s the backstory. Early in the 20th century, Presbyterian pastors decided to follow the example of Methodists, establishing summer conferences to instruct Sunday school teachers for the next year’s Bible lessons. The most prominent voice belonged to the Rev. John Fleming Carson, whose Brooklyn congregation was the second largest in the country. Carson had a summer home on Christian Avenue in Stony Brook — now the Stony Brook Community Church’s administration building — and so recommended locating the proposed Presbyterian enterprise here.
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0