How To Watch The Michigan State Spartans Live Games in 2022

After suffering only two losses during the 2021 season, many Michigan State Spartan fans couldn’t believe the turnaround they were having. Mel Tucker had taken his team from two wins in 2020 to 11 wins in 2022. With this kind of trajectory, Michigan State fans could have their eyes set on a bigger prize than just a bowl win.

Returning quarterback Payton Thorne will be on the hunt to turn his team into a force to be reckoned with, but don’t forget to keep an eye out for Sophomore running back Jalen Berger to have a large impact this 2022 season.

If you’re looking to stream all of the Michigan State Spartans games live, you made it to the right place. You can watch nearly all of the Spartan’s 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, ABC, ESPN , and SEC Network. Let’s break down which options are the best.

Where can you stream almost all of the Michigan State Spartans games?

What channels show the Michigan State Spartans games?

This year you can stream Michigan State football games on CBS, ESPN, Fox, and SEC Network, which means you don’t need cable TV to tune in. Instead, Spartan fans can sign up for streaming services like Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , DIRECTV STREAM , FuboTV , or YouTube TV to stream Michigan State Spartans football live for a low monthly cost. With mobile apps to watch the game on the go, streaming services like these help you stay up to date from coin toss to the final snap.

Watch Michigan State Spartans games on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV offers one of the most affordable live TV streaming services for any Spartans fan looking to stream the games. Starting at only $35 per month, you can choose either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan. You can also choose to combine the two for $50 per month.

The Sling Blue plan is a better option for all die-hard Michigan State fans based on the channel list , but the Sling Orange & Blue package will cover the full range of sports content from College football to NFL and local sports, making it among the most comprehensive options.

Other ways to watch Michigan State Spartans live this season

Michigan State Spartans 2022 schedule

You can find the full Michigan State Spartans schedule here on ESPN.com .

