Read full article on original website
Related
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins
On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
Dallas man facing 8 felony charges from July boarding house shooting
July 26th, the same day as Dallas police were busy with the Dallas Love Field shooting, court records say there was a second shooting. This one at a boarding house on Canal Street in Dallas.
Man dies after being shot by security officer at Dallas convenience store
An armed man shot by security at a Dallas convenience store has died. Late Monday night, a security officer said the man pulled a gun on him while he was being escorted out of the 7-Eleven on Central Expressway
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: A dangerous murder suspect is on the run in Dallas
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Houston Littles IV allegedly shot victims multiple times, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said that he was caught on video surveillance. Both victims have died.
Security guard fatally shoots man who pulled a gun in store
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are investigating after a security guard killed a man who allegedly threatened to shoot him on Sept. 18. It happened after the security guard asked the man to leave the store where he was working in the 2500 Block of Lemmon Ave. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the injured man in the front of the store with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue where he underwent surgery, but later died. The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.
Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
Report says this restaurant has the best pizza in Texas
What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
starlocalmedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
Man arrested for murder in west Fort Worth
A man is now locked up on a murder charge a week after a victim was fatally shot in west Fort Worth. On September 7th, a man named Willie Allen was found dead in a car in a parking lot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Dallas police say they have arrested the man who struck a man riding his bike earlier this week, killing him. UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Man suspected of bringing a gun to Frisco Centennial High School
Frisco police have a man locked up after he was suspected of bringing a gun to Centennial High School this week. Detectives have identified Craig Adams as a former Centennial student.
Blue Mound police chief abruptly resigns, accuses city of 'defunding' his department; mayor defends call, says every department in city faces cuts
BLUE MOUND, Texas — The chief of police in the Fort Worth suburb of Blue Mound abruptly resigned from his post on Thursday after claiming city leaders wanted to defund his department. During a public hearing on the proposed Blue Mound city budget this week, former police chief Dusty...
Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'
DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death. Houston’s family got a...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution
Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
dallasexpress.com
Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize
A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
There's one more top prize left to be claimed in the Ultimate 7s game!
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
Comments / 0