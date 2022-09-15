ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Elsie Faye Higgins

On September19,2022 Suspects Kristal Elijah Female 37 years old and Treunte Jefferson Male 28 years old were arrested for murder. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 12:58 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Elsie Faye Higgins. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and the man died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Security guard fatally shoots man who pulled a gun in store

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are investigating after a security guard killed a man who allegedly threatened to shoot him on Sept. 18. It happened after the security guard asked the man to leave the store where he was working in the 2500 Block of Lemmon Ave. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the injured man in the front of the store with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue where he underwent surgery, but later died.  The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the shooting. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Garland schools briefly lock down after shooting

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Schools in Garland were locked down for a short time this afternoon after a shooting off Broadway Blvd.Police said that just after 3:00 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting from the 3300 block of Broadway Blvd. Multiple schools were locked down as a safety precaution, but have since been released.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not currently known.Meanwhile, police are still searching for the suspect, who they describe as a Hispanic male between the ages of 17 and 19. He has a short haircut and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.Investigators said they believe that a fight between two men led up to the shooting, but do not know what started their argument.The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen

This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
ALLEN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallasexpress.com

Dallas’ Homeless, Vagrants Favor One-Stop Services Solution

Logan Cline sleeps nightly under an Interstate 635 bridge, where The Dallas Express visited him on Monday and asked him to recall how he ended up homeless in Dallas. His story involves many elements of a country song – a woman, Budweiser, and youthful pride. Heading into his eighth...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX

