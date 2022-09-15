ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schiphol Airport chief quits after summer of travel chaos

 2 days ago
AMSTERDAM — (AP) — The CEO of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has quit after a summer that descended into chaos and flight cancellations amid staff shortages in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve done my very best, but we’re not there yet. I do hope it gets better soon,” CEO Dick Benschop said in a statement released by the airport Thursday, after he told the board of his decision on Wednesday night.

He said he was stepping down "to give Schiphol the space to make a new start. I do not want attention on me to become an obstacle for Schiphol.”

The busy aviation hub on the outskirts of Amsterdam has been hit by huge queues and piles of unclaimed baggage over the summer vacation months as air travel roared back after the pandemic.

The surge in demand for air travel came after airlines and airports had slashed jobs during the aviation slump during the pandemic.

Jaap de Winter, chairman of the Schiphol board, said he and board members “respect and understand Dick's decision” and will be looking for a successor.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

