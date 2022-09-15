ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
newsoforange.com

Bodies found in Orange County believed to be missing teens

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help cover funeral expenses for two missing teenagers believed to be the bodies found Sunday afternoon in western Orange County. While the Orange County Sheriff’s Office awaits identification of the two victims from the N.C. Medical Examiner’s office, several posts and comments on social media suggest the victims are two local teenagers recently reported missing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
newsoforange.com

Two bodies found in western Orange County

Orange County deputies responded to western Orange County this afternoon after two men reported discovering a pair of bodies just after 3 p.m., near a power-line easement. The men were riding four-wheelers checking trail cameras. Investigators are processing the area for evidence and the medical examiner was on scene. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy