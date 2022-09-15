Read full article on original website
Bodies found in Orange County believed to be missing teens
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help cover funeral expenses for two missing teenagers believed to be the bodies found Sunday afternoon in western Orange County. While the Orange County Sheriff’s Office awaits identification of the two victims from the N.C. Medical Examiner’s office, several posts and comments on social media suggest the victims are two local teenagers recently reported missing.
Two bodies found in western Orange County
Orange County deputies responded to western Orange County this afternoon after two men reported discovering a pair of bodies just after 3 p.m., near a power-line easement. The men were riding four-wheelers checking trail cameras. Investigators are processing the area for evidence and the medical examiner was on scene. The...
Sheriff Blackwood confirms homicide investigation for bodies found Sunday
Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood confirmed this morning that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of the two people found yesterday in western Orange County. Men riding four-wheelers discovered the bodies, a white female and a black male, just before 3 pm yesterday. Both appear to be less...
