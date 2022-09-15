ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Downtown Victoria to host “The Weekend of the Arts” this weekend

VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, it’s the Downtown Victoria music and art walk. The Downtown Victoria Art Walk is a self-guided art experience of local galleries, artist studios, and local businesses. The music walk runs through seven different downtown locations, including the Gazebo and the Nave. VISD bands will be performing at the gazebo. the Victoria College strings will be performing along with Victorian Ace Walker and Cuero native Rose Marie. It’s also a chance to see the nine new painted crosswalks in downtown Victoria. shuttle buses are available.
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up

As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Victoria, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent New Facility Now Open

VICTORIA, Texas – There will be two open houses. The first one happened on Friday for city leaders…then Saturday the community open house ceremony from 8 am to noon. Food Bank of the Golden Crescent president and C.E.O. Robin Cadle says not only will this allow for bigger volunteer group.. but gives them an opportunity to reach more people more efficiently.
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin

Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Gallery#Throwback Thursday#Linus Business#Business Industry#Blockbuster#Hollywood Studios
mysoutex.com

Family reunites with family dog two years later

When Maria Vega and her family lost their dog Fluffy in March 2020 in Corpus Christi, she did not expect to ever see that dog again. However, two and a half years later, Beeville Animal Control found Fluffy and called the Vega family to let them know Fluffy had been located. Vega and her kids got ready for a short trip from McAllen to reunite with their family pet.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Pleasanton Express

The game warden is here now – everything is going to be OK

If you’re curious about what a person has to do nowadays to become a Texas Game Warden, Google “game warden training center,” and click on the official Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Training Center page. Click the “Facilities” tab and you can see the incredible complex where today’s game warden cadets train and live for seven months before they get to pin their badges on. You’ll see photos of pretty buildings on landscaped lawns. It’s impressive – like somebody plopped a brand-new shiny university in the middle of a 200-acre ranch in the middle of nowhere.
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Jack FM

“Mysterious” Statues in Victoria Have Gone Viral on Tiktok

Most Victorians have become custom to seeing these 'mysterious' statues on the side of Loop 463. However, people are just discovering these statues on social media. TikTok user, googlethecurious, posts videos of coordinates that lead to 'creepy's sites around the world. He has accumulated 345 K + followers and millions of people watch his videos.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group will host community meeting

On Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m., the Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group (RFPG) will host a public meeting at the University of Houston-Victoria Northwest Campus Multipurpose Room, 1604 E. Airline Road. The meeting will inform local residents about the Guadalupe RFPG’s new flood risk reduction plan. Attendees will also have the chance to view the plan, ask questions and provide feedback.
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall

Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall. Thankfully it appears that no one was hurt, but just like we see in the movies or read about in the news in bigger cities, a jewelry store inside of our very own Victoria Mall got robbed over the weekend, in plain sight. That's right, over the weekend at Victoria Mall, a man was caught on film making a jewelry heist at Regal Jewelers after he asked to see an entire "display of bracelets."
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Will Stand On LBGTQ Book Ban Shut Down Victoria Public Library?

Perusing the shelves of the Victoria Public Library has been a favorite family pastime with my children since they were born. Even as the youngest of our four children enters the early stages of adulthood, I relish the fact that all four "kids" will still let me read to them on occasion, even to this day. Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne continues to be a revered classic in our household, and 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest has been read aloud in our family multiple times as well.
VICTORIA, TX
98.7 Jack FM

98.7 Jack FM

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987jack.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy