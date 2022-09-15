Read full article on original website
Viva Texas Film Festival’s first year in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – It’s a weekend for the arts in Victoria. For the first time ever in Victoria’s history the City hosted the Viva Texas Film Festival. Joshua Shultz is the writer and director and main actor in the film ‘Americana’ – which made it’s premier here in Victoria at the Viva Texas Film Festival. “I came to Victoria and...
Downtown Victoria to host “The Weekend of the Arts” this weekend
VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, it’s the Downtown Victoria music and art walk. The Downtown Victoria Art Walk is a self-guided art experience of local galleries, artist studios, and local businesses. The music walk runs through seven different downtown locations, including the Gazebo and the Nave. VISD bands will be performing at the gazebo. the Victoria College strings will be performing along with Victorian Ace Walker and Cuero native Rose Marie. It’s also a chance to see the nine new painted crosswalks in downtown Victoria. shuttle buses are available.
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent New Facility Now Open
VICTORIA, Texas – There will be two open houses. The first one happened on Friday for city leaders…then Saturday the community open house ceremony from 8 am to noon. Food Bank of the Golden Crescent president and C.E.O. Robin Cadle says not only will this allow for bigger volunteer group.. but gives them an opportunity to reach more people more efficiently.
Victoria Police Department promotes Lt. Clay Fetters to Captain
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced the promotion of Lt. Clay Fetters to Captain on Friday, Sept. 16. Captain Fetters has served the Victoria community for more than 14 years. He also served in the U.S. Army and Texas Army National Guard for over 24 years. Fetters...
There is a Pizza Vending Machine in Austin
Imagine going to get a hot pizza at a vending machine This is something that you can do in Austin, thanks to Basil Street Pizza. The new pizza option is available in the lobby of the Skyloft apartments near the University of Texas campus and the technology behind this machine is next level! The closest thing we have to a Pizza Vending Machine in Victoria is getting a 'Hot N Ready' from Little Ceasers. Which is very convenient for many of us.
Victoria first responders working major vehicle crash on Navarro
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 a.m., Victoria Police and Fire Departments were on the scene of a major vehicle crash at 11000 N. Navarro St. and 1600 Edinburgh St. Officials said they received the call at 6:50 a.m. The crash involved a Honda SUV and...
mysoutex.com
Family reunites with family dog two years later
When Maria Vega and her family lost their dog Fluffy in March 2020 in Corpus Christi, she did not expect to ever see that dog again. However, two and a half years later, Beeville Animal Control found Fluffy and called the Vega family to let them know Fluffy had been located. Vega and her kids got ready for a short trip from McAllen to reunite with their family pet.
UPDATE: Sheriff Justin Marr provides update on social media post investigation
UPDATE: At 9:40 a.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the investigation of a social media post made on Tuesday night involving Victoria West High School. This morning, the VCSO School Resource Unit learned of a post which was shared on a social media platform last...
Pleasanton Express
The game warden is here now – everything is going to be OK
If you’re curious about what a person has to do nowadays to become a Texas Game Warden, Google “game warden training center,” and click on the official Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Training Center page. Click the “Facilities” tab and you can see the incredible complex where today’s game warden cadets train and live for seven months before they get to pin their badges on. You’ll see photos of pretty buildings on landscaped lawns. It’s impressive – like somebody plopped a brand-new shiny university in the middle of a 200-acre ranch in the middle of nowhere.
“Mysterious” Statues in Victoria Have Gone Viral on Tiktok
Most Victorians have become custom to seeing these 'mysterious' statues on the side of Loop 463. However, people are just discovering these statues on social media. TikTok user, googlethecurious, posts videos of coordinates that lead to 'creepy's sites around the world. He has accumulated 345 K + followers and millions of people watch his videos.
Rockport man fights to bring back ADA compliant kayak launch sites
There are no ADA compliant kayak launch sites in the area. One man has been trying to change that for years.
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group will host community meeting
On Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m., the Guadalupe Regional Flood Planning Group (RFPG) will host a public meeting at the University of Houston-Victoria Northwest Campus Multipurpose Room, 1604 E. Airline Road. The meeting will inform local residents about the Guadalupe RFPG’s new flood risk reduction plan. Attendees will also have the chance to view the plan, ask questions and provide feedback.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight says books in question at Victoria Public Library will not be removed
VICTORIA, Texas – During a board meeting on September 13 Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight clarified that the city council does not recommend removing or relocating books because of LGBTQ content, saying that “we do not want to violate resident’s first amendment rights or attack LGBTQ perspectives,”.
Victoria shooting leaves one critically injured
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department officers respond to a shooting in the 3100 block of Cedar Street at 5:10 PM. Officers found an 18-year-old male shot; as a result, he was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Three suspects involved in the shooting left the...
Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall
Suspect at Large after Jewelry Heist at Our Very Own Victoria Mall. Thankfully it appears that no one was hurt, but just like we see in the movies or read about in the news in bigger cities, a jewelry store inside of our very own Victoria Mall got robbed over the weekend, in plain sight. That's right, over the weekend at Victoria Mall, a man was caught on film making a jewelry heist at Regal Jewelers after he asked to see an entire "display of bracelets."
Will Stand On LBGTQ Book Ban Shut Down Victoria Public Library?
Perusing the shelves of the Victoria Public Library has been a favorite family pastime with my children since they were born. Even as the youngest of our four children enters the early stages of adulthood, I relish the fact that all four "kids" will still let me read to them on occasion, even to this day. Winnie the Pooh by A.A. Milne continues to be a revered classic in our household, and 101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think by Brianna Wiest has been read aloud in our family multiple times as well.
BREAKING: 19-year-old victim succumbs to injuries following Cedar Street shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Cedar St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. Through preliminary investigation, officers discovered three...
