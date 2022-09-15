ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Nebraska contacts Urban Meyer in Huskers coaching search, per CBS Sports

Nebraska contacted former Ohio State and Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer regarding its coaching search, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd. Meyer is 187-32 in his college coaching career, winning two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State. Meyer took a step into the NFL in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars but went 2-11 in 13 games before he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
City
Los Angeles, CA
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
BOONE, NC
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (California)

That’s two very slow starts out of the gate in each of the past two weeks, due in large part to a skittish Drew Pyne Saturday. But Pyne completed 14 of his last 15 passes – including eight and six in a row – for 131 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses to Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer.
BERKELEY, CA
#Twitter#American Football#College Football#College Sports
247Sports

Bulldogs bitten by critical injuries in 45-17 loss at No. 7 USC

Fresno State lost more than a huge opportunity against No. 7 USC at the LA Memorial Coliseum Saturday. In the 45-17 loss to the high-powered Trojans, the Bulldogs lost their two permanent team captains, quarterback Jake Haener and safety Evan Williams, and left Los Angeles with more questions for the future than when they arrived.
FRESNO, CA
thecomeback.com

Troy Aikman: UCLA crowds an ’embarrassment’

While they were given an upset scare, the UCLA Bruins prevailed 32-31 over South Alabama with a last-second field goal from Nicholas Barr-Mira. Not many people saw the dramatic win in person, though. That irked one of the greatest players in UCLA history, Troy Aikman. During the game, Sports Illustrated’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams to Announce Tomorrow at 11:30 PT

Brandon Williams, the four-star, 6-7 forward from Queens (New York) Christ the King, had previousaly said he'll announce his college choice Monday, Sept. 19th. According to his high school's Instagram page, we now know the time: 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll announce his decision during a ceremony at his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: UCLA's Crowd Is Abysmal Again Today

It hasn't been the most exciting time for UCLA football and the poor turnouts continued on Saturday. Ben Bolch of the LA Times shared just how down bad the Bruins are, posting a photo to Twitter of a mostly empty student section at the Rose Bowl. "Solid UCLA student turnout...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

SEC, Big Ten visits on tap for 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery

Findlay (Ohio) class of 2025 quarterback Ryan Montgomery will head to Tennessee next weekend for their game against Florida. Following that, his schedule includes a trip to Georgia on October 8th for their game against Auburn, then to Michigan on October 15th for their game against Penn State. He will then visit the Nittany Lions themselves on October 22nd for their showdown with Minnesota.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Arizona State Football: Coaching Candidates to Replace Herm Edwards

Herm Edwards is out as the head coach at Arizona State. The news of Edwards' departure comes one day after the Sun Devils were upset at home by Eastern Michigan 30-21 on Saturday night. According to a statement from the school, Edwards will "relinquish duties" as part of a mutual agreement with athletic director Ray Anderson. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will work as the team's interim coach for the remainder of 2022.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ole Miss extends offer to flashy Dallas wide receiver Taz Williams

Rion Young contributed this story. Taz Williams, Jr. received an offer from Ole Miss on Thursday and he is excited about it. The 6-0, 170 wide receiver out of the 2025 class is from Red Oak High School (Dallas, Texas). He is a flashy playmaker that dominates on his private islands. He also holds offers from Texas A&M, Penn State and Arizona. Williams took some time to talk to us about his offer from Ole Miss.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Jaxson Jones breaks down Washington commitment

Washington notched an impressive victory Saturday night against Michigan State and now has another commitment in the 2024 class. Three-star edge rusher Jaxson Jones of Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic was among the recruits to make it to Husky Stadium and, while on his unofficial visit to campus, knew Washington is exactly where he wanted to spend his college years.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

