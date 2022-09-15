Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle along Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning, in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the incident took place just after 9 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard, near Friendship Street.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver stayed on location.The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk
A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
fox29.com
Police: Woman walking on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed by vehicle, lanes shut down
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car on a busy Philadelphia road Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was walking against traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle near Friendship Street. The woman, whose identity is unknown at...
1-year-old girl critically injured in dog attack inside Northeast Philadelphia home
The child was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and was placed in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Infant in critical condition after attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The infant was placed in critical condition. Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.
phl17.com
Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
phl17.com
Missing man last seen leaving a care facility in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location. Kittrell was last seen wearing...
fox29.com
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
School bus with students on board collides with SUV in West Philly, multiple injured
A representative with the school bus company told Action News the bus was headed to Dobbins High School with five people on board.
SEPTA investigating after high schooler injured in 'disgusting unprovoked attack'
Acting SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson described one of the incidents as a "disgusting unprovoked attack on a student from Central High School."
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver loses control, crashes car into house in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A driver in a mini-van loses control, crashing into a house in West Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the 600 block of Moss Street in Mill Creek.A woman was left with minor injuries.There's no word on what caused the driver to lose control.
New initiative underway to get drivers to slow down in Germantown amid several hit-and-runs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed another person in the city's Germantown section. The driver, instead of stopping to help, took off. Now, a new effort is underway to get drivers to slow down. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck slamming into another vehicle, sending the car spinning, at the intersection of Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Video shows a row of parked cars getting smashed. "We heard a real hard thump," resident Aisha Ware said. "We looked out the window, a tow truck was...
Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
phl17.com
North Philadelphia: Woman fatally shot in the face, man shot in the neck and head survives
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She...
fox29.com
Suspect drives U-Haul onto guarded, private lot in Bridesburg and steals food truck, other appliances
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia business owners woke up shocked on Sunday morning when they realized their three-week-old food truck had vanished. Philadelphia police say at around 5:30 Sunday morning, someone drove a U-Haul truck onto a private lot in Bridesburg and left with the Lui's Kitchen Food Truck attached to its trailer.
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
fox29.com
Officials: Bicyclist critically injured in NE Philadelphia hit-and-run dies from injuries
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - A bicyclist is dead after he was struck by a vehicle and thrown from his bike in Northeast Philadelphia in August. Officials say two people were riding their bikes August 22nd, near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues, around 1 a.m. when a vehicle reportedly hit one of the bikes, splitting it in half and throwing the bicyclist several feet.
Comments / 5