Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk

A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Infant in critical condition after attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The infant was placed in critical condition. Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing man last seen leaving a care facility in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location. Kittrell was last seen wearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New initiative underway to get drivers to slow down in Germantown amid several hit-and-runs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for the driver who struck and killed another person in the city's Germantown section. The driver, instead of stopping to help, took off. Now, a new effort is underway to get drivers to slow down. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck slamming into another vehicle, sending the car spinning, at the intersection of Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Video shows a row of parked cars getting smashed. "We heard a real hard thump," resident Aisha Ware said. "We looked out the window, a tow truck was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

