Leisa Jacobs g
4d ago
arguments should not= gun 🔫 why shoot someone bc you're having a disagreement? Walk away...control yourself if this Mayor doesn't stop acting like he's in a country club and ignoring this out of control violence there won't be nobody left! if these people had real REAL DIRE CONSEQUENCES FOR BAD BEHAVIOR MAYBE THE CRIME WOULD DECREASE. GET SOME POINTERS FROM THE MAYOR IN CAMDEN! This crime way is tooooo much and he's going to garden parties with his little speeches then he goes away. these gun toting criminals have NO RESPECT FOR THE LAW! KENNEY IS HIDING HIS HEAD IN THE SAND!!!! DO SOMETHING DRASTIC MAYOR KENNEY!!!!!!
4
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
phl17.com
Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
Man caught on camera stealing car in South Philadelphia
"As I am reporting to an officer that my car had been stolen, my neighbor noticed his car had been ransacked," said Alyson McCulley.
phl17.com
$5k reward for information on a gunman who robbed two Wawa’s for $200
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two Wawa’s at gunpoint. The first incident happened on September 8, 2022 at 4506 Castor Avenue around 11:00 pm. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 50s entered the store with a handgun...
Jurors now have the case in trial of ex-cop who killed unarmed Philadelphia man
Jurors deliberated for more than an hour Monday on whether former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch is guilty of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed Black man.
Police: Woman dead and man injured in North Philadelphia double shooting
A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.
Trial begins for 2 men accused in 2020 murder-for-hire of Ebony Pack in Lansdale
A murder-for-hire trial has started for two men accused of being involved in a 2020 shooting on a quiet street in Lansdale, two days after Thanksgiving.
Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
fox29.com
Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
Philly double shooting kills 1, injures another: report
A double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition. Police say the man was shot during a dispute in the area of North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 5:40 a.m., according to 6ABC. It continued to 18th and York,...
fox29.com
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
CBS News
Woman killed, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was killed and a man shot in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Police say the 32-year-old woman was shot in the face once. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk
A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
delawarevalleynews.com
Police Look For Hold-Up Suspect In Ridge Avenue Robbery
Security cameras work 24/7 . Even at 7:42 AM, which is when police said the male in the below video walked into the Conoco gas station on the 1800 block of Ridge Ave. and announced a hold up. He pulled a gun and waved it in front of the clerk, The clerk gave the suspect $200.00 and then the suspect ran away on foot , south on19th Street from Girard Avenue.
Police investigate string of robberies in Haverford Twp., Delaware County
Detectives say two suspects were driving a gray SUV and a weapon was visible during two of the robberies.
Gunman followed 17-year-old walking dog before fatally shooting her in Philadelphia
A shooter followed two people before fatally firing at a 17-year-old girl who was walking along a Philadelphia street with a friend and dog, video released this week by police shows. Teryn Johnson was fatally shot in northeast Philadelphia shortly before 9 pm. Sunday, police said. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia...
phl17.com
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
fox29.com
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
WGAL
$225,000 worth of cars stolen from Warwick Township lot, police say
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of cars were stolen from a Lancaster County car lot. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the cars were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Keller Bros. Dodge on North Broad Street. The following cars were taken:
