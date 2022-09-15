ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Leisa Jacobs g
4d ago

arguments should not= gun 🔫 why shoot someone bc you're having a disagreement? Walk away...control yourself if this Mayor doesn't stop acting like he's in a country club and ignoring this out of control violence there won't be nobody left! if these people had real REAL DIRE CONSEQUENCES FOR BAD BEHAVIOR MAYBE THE CRIME WOULD DECREASE. GET SOME POINTERS FROM THE MAYOR IN CAMDEN! This crime way is tooooo much and he's going to garden parties with his little speeches then he goes away. these gun toting criminals have NO RESPECT FOR THE LAW! KENNEY IS HIDING HIS HEAD IN THE SAND!!!! DO SOMETHING DRASTIC MAYOR KENNEY!!!!!!

Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
Police: 2 injured in broad daylight Kensington double shooting

KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a Saturday afternoon double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of B Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday. 24th District officers responded to the call and found two young men with gunshot wounds, when they...
Woman killed, man shot in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was killed and a man shot in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Police say the 32-year-old woman was shot in the face once. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital...
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk

A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
Man shot 3 times in Frankford, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a 43-year old man was shot three times Saturday afternoon in Frankford. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street.Officials say the victim was shot twice in the back and once in the arm. He is in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital.Authorities say no arrests have been made and no weapon were recovered.
Police Look For Hold-Up Suspect In Ridge Avenue Robbery

Security cameras work 24/7 . Even at 7:42 AM, which is when police said the male in the below video walked into the Conoco gas station on the 1800 block of Ridge Ave. and announced a hold up. He pulled a gun and waved it in front of the clerk, The clerk gave the suspect $200.00 and then the suspect ran away on foot , south on19th Street from Girard Avenue.
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after striking a tree on Roosevelt Blvd

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash in Northeast Philadelphia where a man died. The incident happened on the 7700 block of East Roosevelt Blvd around 2:45 am Saturday. According to police, a 35-year-old man driving a motorcycle northbound on the Blvd. struck a tree. Medics on the scene...
