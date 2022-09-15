Read full article on original website
phl17.com
Missing man last seen leaving a care facility in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location. Kittrell was last seen wearing...
phl17.com
Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
Man falls on subway tracks, dies in Center City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is dead after falling onto subway tracks in Center City. Philadelphia police say it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 8th and Market Streets.Police on the scene said the man came in contact with the third rail.According to officials that man was removed from the tracks and taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died from his injuries.The incident is under investigation.
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
fox29.com
Police: Wawa offering $5,000 reward after armed robberies in Philadelphia neighborhoods
PHILADELPHIA - Wawa is taking action in the search for an armed robber in Philadelphia. Police say the man in his 50s stole $250 from a Wawa on Castor Avenue on September 8. Just three days later, the same suspect reportedly stop;e $200 from a different Wawa on Roosevelt Boulevard.
Infant in critical condition after attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The infant was placed in critical condition. Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.
School bus with students on board collides with SUV in West Philly, multiple injured
A representative with the school bus company told Action News the bus was headed to Dobbins High School with five people on board.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting
A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
phl17.com
North Philadelphia: Woman fatally shot in the face, man shot in the neck and head survives
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She...
fox29.com
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk
A school bus collided with an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
phl17.com
Man shot in the back twice in Wissinoming
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street around 12:51 pm. According to police, a 43-year-old was shot twice in the back and once in the right arm by an unknown shooter. Police...
fox29.com
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
phl17.com
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
fox29.com
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
Woman hit, killed while trying to cross Roosevelt Boulevard
Police said the victim was walking outside of a nearby crosswalk when she was hit.
fox29.com
Police: Woman walking on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed by vehicle, lanes shut down
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car on a busy Philadelphia road Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was walking against traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle near Friendship Street. The woman, whose identity is unknown at...
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
Philly double shooting kills 1, injures another: report
A double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition. Police say the man was shot during a dispute in the area of North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 5:40 a.m., according to 6ABC. It continued to 18th and York,...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Jimmie Jenkins?
"I just wish I could hear his voice one more time, see his face one more time," Crystal Davis-Wise said.
