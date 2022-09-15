Read full article on original website
Luis Pagan
5d ago
Cowards do their dirt in the dark, will also see their acts shown in full daylight for the public to see, you watch. 🕗
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Composting in the City: My Food Waste SolutionTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
phl17.com
Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
Murder charges stand in case of Northeast Philly bar shooting that killed Jailene Holton
A judge has upheld murder charges against a man accused of shooting up a bar in Northeast Philadelphia in June, fatally hitting a 21-year-old bystander.
1-year-old girl critically injured in dog attack inside Northeast Philadelphia home
The child was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and was placed in critical condition.
Man wanted for Wawa robberies in Frankford, Mayfair
Police are looking for a man who robbed two Wawas in one week. The first was on Sept. 8 in Frankford, and the Second was on Sept. 11 in Mayfair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Infant in critical condition after attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The infant was placed in critical condition. Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.
Man shot in shoulder in Logan: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot twice in Philadelphia's Logan section on Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 15th and Duncannon Streets around 8:30 a.m.Police say he was shot twice in the shoulder. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting
A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
phl17.com
Man shot in the back twice in Wissinoming
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street around 12:51 pm. According to police, a 43-year-old was shot twice in the back and once in the right arm by an unknown shooter. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phl17.com
North Philadelphia: Woman fatally shot in the face, man shot in the neck and head survives
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1700 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 5:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 32-year-old woman was shot in the face by an unknown shooter. She...
WGAL
One person killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia, according to police. It happened around 3 a.m. in the city's Germantown neighborhood. Police said a pickup truck T-boned a car. A man in the car was ejected and killed. The victim has only...
phl17.com
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
Philly double shooting kills 1, injures another: report
A double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition. Police say the man was shot during a dispute in the area of North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 5:40 a.m., according to 6ABC. It continued to 18th and York,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman hit, killed while trying to cross Roosevelt Boulevard
Police said the victim was walking outside of a nearby crosswalk when she was hit.
phl17.com
Missing man last seen leaving a care facility in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location. Kittrell was last seen wearing...
Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
Hit-and-run in East Germantown leaves 1 person dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in East Germantown. Authorities say two cars were involved in a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street.Authorities say one of the drivers, a 51-year-old man, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.Police say the other ran from the scene.
fox29.com
Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing woman in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs. Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man in his 30s was shot three times. He is said to be in critical condition.
fox29.com
Police: Woman walking on Roosevelt Boulevard struck and killed by vehicle, lanes shut down
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car on a busy Philadelphia road Tuesday morning. Police say the woman was walking against traffic on Roosevelt Boulevard when she was hit by a vehicle near Friendship Street. The woman, whose identity is unknown at...
phl17.com
Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
fox29.com
Suspect drives U-Haul onto guarded, private lot in Bridesburg and steals food truck, other appliances
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia business owners woke up shocked on Sunday morning when they realized their three-week-old food truck had vanished. Philadelphia police say at around 5:30 Sunday morning, someone drove a U-Haul truck onto a private lot in Bridesburg and left with the Lui's Kitchen Food Truck attached to its trailer.
Comments / 4