Philadelphia, PA

Luis Pagan
5d ago

Cowards do their dirt in the dark, will also see their acts shown in full daylight for the public to see, you watch. 🕗

phl17.com

Man stabbed on Diamond Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is recovering after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia Monday. The incident happened on the 2200 block of Diamond Street just before 7:00 pm. According to police, a 38-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Infant in critical condition after attacked by 2 dogs inside Oxford Circle home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant is in critical condition after being attacked by two dogs throughout the body in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood. Police say the 1-year-old baby girl was inside a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street when she was bitten by the two dogs throughout the body just before noon on Tuesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The infant was placed in critical condition. Both dogs were shot by a person inside the property. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are trying to get a search warrant to get into the house.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in shoulder in Logan: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old man was shot twice in Philadelphia's Logan section on Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 15th and Duncannon Streets around 8:30 a.m.Police say he was shot twice in the shoulder. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded in North Philadelphia Shooting

A woman died and a man was wounded when a dispute between a group of people turned into a shooting in North Philadelphia. The dispute began at the intersection of 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Sunday and left the unidentified man shot in the head, neck and shoulder, the Philadelphia Police Department said. It then continued down the street, where the woman was.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot in the back twice in Wissinoming

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Saturday, a man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Ditman Street around 12:51 pm. According to police, a 43-year-old was shot twice in the back and once in the right arm by an unknown shooter. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

One person killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA — A man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia, according to police. It happened around 3 a.m. in the city's Germantown neighborhood. Police said a pickup truck T-boned a car. A man in the car was ejected and killed. The victim has only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Gaming Café in Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Friday for allegedly committing three robberies from August 21, 2022, through August 28, 2022, at Gaming Café in Center City. Kevin Jones, 58, was arrested and will be charged with Robbery, Terroristic Threats, Theft-Unlawful Taking, Conspiracy, VUFA without a License, and Possession...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing man last seen leaving a care facility in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen Monday. Police say 79-year-old George Kittrell was last seen on the 6200 block of Walnut Street around 3:30 pm walking away from a care facility at that location. Kittrell was last seen wearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trial finishes up for former Philadelphia police officer accused of killing unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Monday, the former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man is back in court as his trial finishes up. CBS3 was told this is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. Eric Ruch, Junior is charged with third-degree murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017.Plowden was involved in a crash after allegedly running from officers. They believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.A brief chase ended in a crash. Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police.Ruch shot him, the bullet traveling through his hand and into his head.Plowden was unarmed.CBS3 is following this trial closely if a verdict is reached today we will be sure to pass that information along.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Hit-and-run in East Germantown leaves 1 person dead, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in East Germantown. Authorities say two cars were involved in a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Chelten Avenue and Ardleigh Street.Authorities say one of the drivers, a 51-year-old man, was found ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.Police say the other ran from the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing woman last seen in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen Thursday. Police say 27-year-old Kristen Touey was last seen on the 7000 block of Rutland Street around 12:21 am. She frequents West Philadelphia. Touey was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy-blue...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

