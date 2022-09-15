On Wednesday, Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the Philadelphia Flyers, and Flyers Charities officially broke ground on an outdoor street hockey rink at Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. The ceremony included special guest speakers and a ceremonial groundbreaking with a special hockey twist. Flyers forward Sean Couturier was also introduced as the Flyers' official Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education ambassador and took to the ice with SNIDER students inside Scanlon Rec Center. In this role, Couturier will work with SNIDER in support of Flyers Charities efforts to grow the sport of hockey and inspire the next generation of young student-athletes.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO