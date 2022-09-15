Read full article on original website
Peninsula Seahawks Win 7th Consecutive Fish Bowl
The Peninsula High School Seahawks beat the Gig Harbor Tides 39-30 at the 44th Annual Fish Bowl played September 16 at Roy Anderson Field, notching their seventh consecutive win and 23rd overall since the first hometown rivalry tournament was played in 1979.
Philadelphia Flyers and partners break ground on Scanlon street rink
On Wednesday, Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, the Philadelphia Flyers, and Flyers Charities officially broke ground on an outdoor street hockey rink at Joseph Scanlon Recreation Center in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. The ceremony included special guest speakers and a ceremonial groundbreaking with a special hockey twist. Flyers forward Sean Couturier was also introduced as the Flyers' official Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education ambassador and took to the ice with SNIDER students inside Scanlon Rec Center. In this role, Couturier will work with SNIDER in support of Flyers Charities efforts to grow the sport of hockey and inspire the next generation of young student-athletes.
