Marie Claire
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?
QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Apparently Sent an Invitation to Attend a Palace Reception—Then Find Out They’re Uninvited by Reading Press Reports
When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the royal family, it seems to be a game of one step forward, two steps back. Yesterday, in what has been described as a “U-turn” decision, King Charles III did allow his younger son Prince Harry to wear his military uniform to honor his grandmother the Queen at a vigil, despite Harry no longer being a working member of the royal family.
When and where to watch the queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
BBC
Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral
Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
Queen Elizabeth’s two corgis stand by for funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis welcomed their late owner back to her royal residence, as they stood by during the monarch’s funeral procession. The pair of beloved dogs, Muick and Sandy, were seen Monday as Elizabeth’s hearse made its way to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as part of her state funeral. Barks were heard as the canine duo were held on leashes by staffers.
Every Car In The Queen's Funeral Motorcade Explained
A solemn day calls for some serious Royal wheels, and the cars that made up the motorcade for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral all stand out of the crowd.
All About Queen Elizabeth II’s Burial Site and Its Significance
The Queen will be buried there as part of a long history of burials at the site, including 10 former sovereigns.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
Key moments from the Queen's funeral that told us about her life
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was a historic moment, witnessed by world leaders, dignitaries, royalty and clergy -- but it was also a personal affair that offered a glimpse of what the late monarch was like as a mother and a beloved family matriarch.
Marie Claire
Where Are Archie and Lilibet During the Queen's Funeral?
Upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle immediately extended their long-planned trip to Europe so that they could be with the family and attend services honoring Harry's late grandmother. While it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had considered flying over their two children—Archie, 3, and Lilibet, known as "Lili," 1—the couple seemingly chose to not disrupt their children's schedules, and Harry and Meghan attended the Monday morning funeral alone while their children remained in Montecito, California.
