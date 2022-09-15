ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
The US Sun

Will The Queen’s funeral be on TV in the US?

QUEEN Elizabeth II's 70-year-reign spanned 15 prime ministers, nine popes, and more than a dozen US presidents. On September 8, 2022, Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away and her funeral is set to be broadcast across the world. Will The Queen's funeral be on TV in the US?. Royal fans...
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Apparently Sent an Invitation to Attend a Palace Reception—Then Find Out They’re Uninvited by Reading Press Reports

When it comes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the royal family, it seems to be a game of one step forward, two steps back. Yesterday, in what has been described as a “U-turn” decision, King Charles III did allow his younger son Prince Harry to wear his military uniform to honor his grandmother the Queen at a vigil, despite Harry no longer being a working member of the royal family.
The Hill

When and where to watch the queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday, starting a weeklong journey through the country before her funeral on Sept. 19. The monarch died Thursday at Balmoral, ending a seven-decade reign and leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III.
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
The List

Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral

As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
BBC

Extraordinary photos from the Queen’s funeral

Large crowds gathered in central London on Monday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she made her final journey from Westminster to Windsor. The coffin, topped with the Royal Standard and Imperial State Crown, was carried to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, drawn by 142 sailors. King Charles III and other senior members of the Royal Family followed behind on foot.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
BBC

Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state

People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
The Hill

Queen Elizabeth’s two corgis stand by for funeral procession

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis welcomed their late owner back to her royal residence, as they stood by during the monarch’s funeral procession. The pair of beloved dogs, Muick and Sandy, were seen Monday as Elizabeth’s hearse made its way to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as part of her state funeral. Barks were heard as the canine duo were held on leashes by staffers.
Marie Claire

Where Are Archie and Lilibet During the Queen's Funeral?

Upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle immediately extended their long-planned trip to Europe so that they could be with the family and attend services honoring Harry's late grandmother. While it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had considered flying over their two children—Archie, 3, and Lilibet, known as "Lili," 1—the couple seemingly chose to not disrupt their children's schedules, and Harry and Meghan attended the Monday morning funeral alone while their children remained in Montecito, California.
