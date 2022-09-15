Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers: 3 Things to Watch During Preseason
Well, folks, we have done it. We have made it through the offseason and arrived at training camp’s start. The New York Rangers are back skating, with rookie games against the Philadelphia Flyers scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17, getting things kicked off on the 2022-23 preseason. With new...
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers hire new amateur scout, Kraken promote Alexandra Mandrycky to AGM and more
Tichy joins the Oilers after spending the last two decades working a European Scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played pro hockey in the Czechoslovakia league in the late 1980’s and early ’90’s before coming to North America to play in the ’90’s. His...
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist forcing New York Rangers to trade him will likely backfire
It’s been roughly roughly around nine months since defenseman Nils Lundkvist asked for a trade from the New York Rangers. “We did request a trade when Nils was sent down last year,” his agent Claude Lemieux told Forever Blueshirts via text on September 1. “We hope something can get done in the next few weeks.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways After Senators Sign Tyler Motte
It’s official: the summer of Pierre Dorion isn’t over yet. After a busy offseason of roster reconstruction, the Ottawa Senators made a final change to their squad on Wednesday [Sept. 14], boosting their forward depth with the arrival of Tyler Motte on a one-year, $1.35 million contract. The...
NHL provides update on potential 2024 World Cup of Hockey tournament
The NHL and NHLPA have made public their desire for a World Cup of Hockey tournament in 2024. An NHL team’s arena is falling apart, but this tournament seems as alive as ever. Now, we are receiving an update on that tournament. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly spoke with...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Foerster secure OT victory against Rangers’ rookies
A closely contested effort between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers rookies required bonus time. For the first time, before the preseason arrives, we have overtime hockey!. Any victory serves as a cause for celebration for the Flyers. Last year, Philadelphia defeated the Rangers in the first of...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blackhawks’ Burning Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are the definition of a “question mark.” Going through a rebuild typically brings a lot of uncertainty, but next season will be on a different level, as they changed almost every facet of the team over the offseason. They have a brand new coaching staff with head coach Luke Richardson, a new goalie tandem, and new forwards. Moreover, they added some reinforcements on defense and, hey, they even changed their broadcast booth, replacing Pat Foley and Eddie Olczyk with Chris Vosters, Troy Murray, and Patrick Sharp. With so many changes, the questions are boundless. But for the 2022-23 season, I believe three questions stand out more than others.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Prospects Who Could Be Trade Pieces in 2022-23
The Calgary Flames had some great work done to their roster this offseason and are ready to come back and make a splash in 2022-23. They are set in net, on defence, and at centre, but the wing is where they need the most help. They have more than enough defencemen, so using one or two in deals could really help the Flames.
The Hockey Writers
15 Underpaid NHL Stars in 2022-23
Some players sign longer deals and then break out in a big way while others sign contracts they can’t live up to. Still, others take bridge deals in hopes of earning a big pay raise by the end of their contracts. That is who we are focusing on here. Fifteen stars in the NHL who are underpaid this upcoming season excluding those players still on entry-level contracts.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Nashville Predators
In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bold Predictions for the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 Season
New Jersey Devils management took a lot of steps this offseason to surround the young core with complementary pieces to expedite their rebuild. New additions like Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, Vitek Vanecek, John Marino and Brendan Smith, paired with the hope that young players continue to develop on an upward trajectory, may position New Jersey to improve vastly. Here are three bold predictions for the 2022-23 Devils.
The Hockey Writers
Kane Settlement With Sharks Good and Bad News for Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers got some seemingly good news on recently-signed forward Evander Kane. While it felt unlikely at this point that something could go off the rails, his lingering grievance with the San Jose Sharks left the door open that he could return to that organization should an arbitrator rule that San Jose was responsible for paying the total balance of his contract before it was terminated. That’s no longer an issue.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Looking to Bounce Back in 2022-23
Last season, the New Jersey Devils saw breakout performances from Jesper Bratt, Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. All three players had career-best years, but as is the case with most teams, the Devils also had players that didn’t live up to expectations. Some of it was performance-related, while others suffered from the injury bug to no faults of their own. Which Devils could bounce back in 2022-23? Let’s take a look.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Prospects to Watch at Traverse City Tournament
We’ve officially reached the point of the offseason where we can say hockey is within reach. The start of the regular season is just under a month away, preseason kicks off on Sept 24, and before we can even think about either of those events, Toronto Maple Leafs prospects will be taking part in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament. They will compete against prospects from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and St. Louis Blues, with the first game against Stars prospects happening tonight at 6:30 pm EST.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Players to Watch at 2022 Prospect Showcase
The Carolina Hurricanes will be hosting their own Prospect Showcase, with their first game being Friday at 10 A.M. EST. The Hurricanes will be joined by the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Nashville Predators. These teams will come together for a four-day tournament, giving their prospects and other invitees the opportunity to show off their talents before we get into the NHL’s training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Young Stars Classic Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames
Hockey is back! No, it’s not the regular season or even the preseason, but Vancouver Canucks fans will get to see the greatest game on earth be played tonight as the Young Stars Classic gets underway in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The first game will see the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Edmonton Oilers at 4 pm PT, while the Canucks will play against the Calgary Flames in the nightcap at 7:30 pm PT.
Yardbarker
Sabres Need Tuch To Lead the Way
Of all the reasons that can be attributed to the optimism currently surrounding the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch is probably the biggest. After being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the November 2021 Jack Eichel blockbuster, Sabres fans had to wait nearly two months to see their return in the trade, but it was well worth it. Tuch became a sensation upon debuting, scoring at a nearly point-per-game pace and emerging as both a leader and fan favorite in the process.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Expected Production for 2022-23: Defence & Goaltending
Following up on the previous article projecting the Ottawa Senators’ forwards, we’ll now take a look at the Senators’ defence and goaltending. Last season, the team’s defence was their biggest issue; only 10 teams allowed more goals against, and only five teams allowed more shots per game. Injuries were a significant factor, but far from the only one, and changes needed to be made over the offseason to give the team a real chance at competing in 2022-23.
Yardbarker
Rangers still looking at PTO on defense, hope Nils Lundkvist will come to camp
New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury spoke briefly with the media today and addressed Nils Lundkvist. “I don’t really have any update on it,” Drury said per NY Post’s Mollie Walker. “Obviously, we think he’s a real good player. We drafted him. We’ve worked with him the last number of years. We certainly hope he’s here next week.”
NHL
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Pre-Game Report
The Oilers face the Jets in their opening contest of the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Friday. The Edmonton Oilers Rookies open their 2022 Young Stars Classic exhibition schedule against the Winnipeg Jets Rookies on Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC. You can stream...
