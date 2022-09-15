ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: What should Nate Diaz's next move be after UFC 279?

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
Nate Diaz fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday and left little doubt in his post-fight interview that his next move won’t be returning to the UFC.

Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) submitted former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA, 15-6 UFC) with a fourth-round guillotine choke. The mild upset appeared to delight the Las Vegas crowd, given Diaz’s status as a longtime fan favorite.

Diaz was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev – against whom he was a massive underdog. Instead, he got to go out on a high note with his win over Ferguson, which also got him a $50,000 post-fight bonus award.

Then confirmed he will leave the UFC to pursue other options, likely outside MMA in boxing. Jake Paul definitely appears to be interested in a fight with Diaz after he boxes Anderson Silva next month. Diaz also likely would be a big draw for BKFC – or for any other MMA promotion, like Bellator, PFL or ONE Championship.

But what do we want to see Diaz do next?

That’s the question we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura, who discussed the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their conversation in the video above, or check out this week’s full episode below.

