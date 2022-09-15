UFC champion Leon Edwards captures another belt: a black belt in jiu-jitsu

Leon Edwards has had quite a few weeks.

Less than a month after dethroning pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman to become welterweight champion at UFC 278, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has been awarded his black belt in jiu-jitsu.

The native of Birmingham, England, posted on Instagram to share the news, posing with both belts.

“Last night I finally got my black belt in jujitsu what a month it has been thanks again @tombjj @victorestimagb and @graciebarra the journey continues. #OSS #beltsonbelts“

Although he was taken down multiple times against elite wrestler Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) in their fight, Edwards was able to show off some of his ground game in his title win. He became the first man to officially take Usman down in the UFC when he dragged him to the mat, got full mount position and transitioned to the back to threaten with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

He wasn’t able to submit Usman on the ground, but got a spectacular crowning moment nonetheless when he landed a stunning head kick knockout with less than a minute left in the fight.

