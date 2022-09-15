Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
1962 C1 Corvette Parked In Same Spot Since 1970
Classic cars like this one deserve to be restored to their former glory. Nearly 70 years ago, the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette struck a chord in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts across the nation for myriad reasons. Some liked the car because of its good looks, while others loved how it seemed to dominate European cars with its superior performance. This particular one was very good at the latter option with a dedicated car enthusiast and military veteran behind the wheel. Before parking the car and settling down with his family, the previous owner drove this sports car and kept it in great shape. Unfortunately, it's been abandoned for about 52 years, which obviously puts a damper on the quality.
Inc.com
Ford Just Made a Stunning Announcement. Here's What It Means for Customers
Ford just gave its dealerships a surprising ultimatum: Either commit to getting certified as a "Model e" dealership--requiring a huge investment and drastic changes--or else you won't be allowed to sell any fully electric models after the end of this year. Dealership owners only have until October 31 to make up their minds.
Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Road & Track
Ford Mustang Dark Horse Spawns Two Track-Only Variants
The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is currently the most potent pony car of the new S650 Generation. The track-focused coupe arrives as Ford prepares to send the Mustang racing across the globe, with both GT3 and GT4 programs already confirmed for the 2024 season. Celebrating the growth of the Mustang’s motorsport reach, the Blue Oval has also created two new track-only variants of the range-topping Dark Horse. R&T sat down with Ford Performance Motorsports global director Mark Rushbrook to learn more about the Mustang Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R models.
NASCAR: Key detail left out of Kyle Busch announcement
There was one key detail missing from Richard Childress Racing’s announcement that Kyle Busch will join the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Kyle Busch confirmed on Tuesday that he is set to join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and pilot the #8 Chevrolet, which has been driven by Tyler Reddick since 2020.
Ford's New Mustang Inspired by Fox Body Design
Ford's designers found inspiration for the new Mustang in an old Mustang.
1956 Ford Thunderbird Craigslist Barn Find
Originally built to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette, we don't often get a chance to talk about the Ford Thunderbird. A lot of that is because the vehicle is not currently in production but the main thing is how unique they are. This makes them very hard to find in good condition as many of the road going models had trouble surviving the life of a sports car further dwindling their numbers. So it seems only fitting that one of the nicest looking examples we've seen recently is making its first appearance outside of a barn for the first time in years.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Dick Hutchison Auction and Real Estate LLCPatina is a key word here.
CNET
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
racer.com
Ford reveals Mustang GT3 and GT4
Ford teased the GT3 and GT4 versions of the seventh generation Mustang as it revealed several iterations of the new Mustang road car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday — and promised a return to Le Mans. It was announced officially just before the...
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Interior Review: More Digital, Plus a Drift Handbrake!
The standard 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and 13.2-inch infotainment screen in the 2024 Ford Mustang grab at your attention like a bug zapper calling in mosquitos. Stretching across two-thirds of the dashboard under a single piece of glass, with video-game-like graphics animating the startup sequence and drive mode changes, these screens dominate the new Mustang's cabin and any discussion of it.
MotorTrend Magazine
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
