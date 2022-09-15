ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Independent

Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills

Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
BBC

Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall

A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
FOXBusiness

Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year

Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
OK! Magazine

Money Problems! Hunter Biden Demands Lower Child-Support Payments Following ‘A Substantial Material Change’ To His Finances

Hunter Biden appears to be dealing with financial difficulties, as the 52-year-old filed for his child support payments to be lowered for his 4-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts.As of Monday, September 12, court records revealed President Joe Biden's son demanded an adjustment in his required fatherly funding due to "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."An insider has since speculated that Biden's request won't go over well with the mother of his child. "If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to...
Business Insider

The US is moving one step closer to letting Americans file their taxes online for free directly to the IRS, cutting out private companies like Turbotax and H&R Block

Filing your taxes could soon be free and relatively painless. The US is inching closer to modernizing how Americans file their taxes and breaking the grip that private tax prep companies have over the process. In the future, tax-filing may require only a few clicks — or even replying to a text message as in some European countries like Estonia.
bloomberglaw.com

Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
US News and World Report

'Small' or 'Determined'? ECB Policymakers Spar on Rate Hikes

LISBON (Reuters) -Two European Central Bank policymakers gave diverging views about the size of the ECB's future rate hikes on Thursday, pointing to some disagreement over whether last week's jumbo increase should be repeated. The ECB raised rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points a week ago and President Christine...
AFP

In crisis zones, an urgent UN push to put millions in school

From Pakistan to Ukraine to Venezuela to vast stretches of sub-Saharan Africa, rising crises and climate disasters are taking an added toll on the most vulnerable -- children deprived of school. The UN fund estimates that 222 million children around the world have seen their education disrupted by conflict or climate-related disasters, including nearly 80 million who never set foot in school.
The Associated Press

US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
