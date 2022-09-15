Read full article on original website
Disability benefits for millions ‘to be rendered worthless’ by soaring energy bills
Millions of Britons with disabilities or long-term illnesses are to have their benefits wiped out by soaring bills, new figures reveal. Energy bills are expected to reach an estimated £5,386 per year by January, but benefits to help the 2.9 million who receive personal independence payment (PIP) are not due to rise until April 2023. Charities are warning that disabled people will be among the hardest-hit groups over winter as a result, and are already being forced to cut back on carers amid spiralling living costs.Of those who claim PIP – the main disability benefit for working-age individuals...
Social Security increase: Value of monthly check payments could be over $1,800 in 2023
In order to adjust for inflation, the total value of monthly Social Security check payments could be more than $1,800 in 2023.
Child tax credit 2022: How much is it and when will I get it?
TENS of thousands of families have started to reap the rewards of new child tax credit payments. This credit formed part of Connecticut's 2022-2023 budget bill, which was signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont in May. Those eligible for the credit started to see a rebate of $250 per...
Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month
Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: China blocked from Westminster Hall
A Chinese government delegation has been banned from attending the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II, according to parliamentary sources. Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is understood to have refused a request for access over Chinese sanctions against five MPs and two peers. Queen Elizabeth will lie in state in Westminster...
FOXBusiness
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a record $1,700 increase next year
Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in four decades as stubbornly high inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 8.7%, based on...
CNBC
Single people's budgets are stretched more than ever thanks to the singles tax — here's how to save more money
No matter how you look at it, being single right now in the U.S. is expensive. From facing fewer tax advantages to not being able to split everyday costs like rent or groceries, living solo can come at a much higher price than with a partner. That said, more and...
Money Problems! Hunter Biden Demands Lower Child-Support Payments Following ‘A Substantial Material Change’ To His Finances
Hunter Biden appears to be dealing with financial difficulties, as the 52-year-old filed for his child support payments to be lowered for his 4-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts.As of Monday, September 12, court records revealed President Joe Biden's son demanded an adjustment in his required fatherly funding due to "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."An insider has since speculated that Biden's request won't go over well with the mother of his child. "If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: There's Bipartisan Support for One Particular Type of Stimulus Payment
You may be surprised to find that lawmakers from both sides of the aisle actually want to provide this kind of financial help. Many people have been hoping for another stimulus check from the federal government. A direct payment to all Americans is very unlikely. There is bipartisan support for...
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – as it happened
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
Child poverty fell by 46 percent in 2021 amid tax credit expansion
Child poverty in the United States fell by 46 percent in 2021, a record low achieved largely by expanding the child tax credit, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data shows 5.2 percent of children were in poverty in 2021, down significantly from the 9.2...
The US is moving one step closer to letting Americans file their taxes online for free directly to the IRS, cutting out private companies like Turbotax and H&R Block
Filing your taxes could soon be free and relatively painless. The US is inching closer to modernizing how Americans file their taxes and breaking the grip that private tax prep companies have over the process. In the future, tax-filing may require only a few clicks — or even replying to a text message as in some European countries like Estonia.
buckinghamshirelive.com
The entire list of the cost of living payments to be sent out between September to Christmas
Two cost of living payments are due to sent out between now and Christmas to those on certain benefits. The payments will be made to millions of households worse affected by the current financial crisis in a bid to help them pay soaring energy bills, food and petrol prices. The...
bloomberglaw.com
Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too
The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
US News and World Report
'Small' or 'Determined'? ECB Policymakers Spar on Rate Hikes
LISBON (Reuters) -Two European Central Bank policymakers gave diverging views about the size of the ECB's future rate hikes on Thursday, pointing to some disagreement over whether last week's jumbo increase should be repeated. The ECB raised rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points a week ago and President Christine...
Child Poverty Rates Plummeted Due To The Enhanced Child Tax Credit — But Now It’s Over
The amount of children living in poverty in the U.S. dropped 46% in 2021, thanks in large part to the enhanced child tax credit. While this is good news, the bad news is that the expanded coverage of the child tax credit ended last year, and now families who depended on the extra cash for their kids are struggling.
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
In crisis zones, an urgent UN push to put millions in school
From Pakistan to Ukraine to Venezuela to vast stretches of sub-Saharan Africa, rising crises and climate disasters are taking an added toll on the most vulnerable -- children deprived of school. The UN fund estimates that 222 million children around the world have seen their education disrupted by conflict or climate-related disasters, including nearly 80 million who never set foot in school.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
BlackRock's Fink praises EU labelling of natural gas as green
MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Executive Laurence Fink said on Thursday that natural gas would play a key role in the global drive to cut planet-warming carbon emissions and praised the European Union's decision to label as sustainable some investments in using the fuel.
