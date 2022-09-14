EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer will hit the road for a pair of games against ranked teams, beginning with No. 4 Washington on Friday, Sept. 16 at Husky Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans will then face No. 14 Indiana on Sept. 23. A.J. Kanell...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO