msuspartans.com
Volleyball Sweeps Oakland in Return to Breslin Center
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State volleyball returned to the Breslin Center on Friday night, defeating Oakland 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-14), in its first match of the Green & White Classic. The Spartans hit .475 (47-9-80) as a team in the sweep, narrowly missing a top-five slot in the program record book for single-match hitting percentage.
msuspartans.com
Spartan Men's Soccer Hits the Road, Facing No. 4 Washington Friday
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer will hit the road for a pair of games against ranked teams, beginning with No. 4 Washington on Friday, Sept. 16 at Husky Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans will then face No. 14 Indiana on Sept. 23. A.J. Kanell...
msuspartans.com
Field Hockey Returns Home for Matchups with No. 19 Rutgers, Bellarmine
Location: East Lansing, Mich. (Ralph Young Field) Location: East Lansing, Mich. (Ralph Young Field) EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State field hockey is set for a pair of home matchups this weekend, opening Big Ten play against No. 19 Rutgers on Friday, Sept. 16 before taking on Bellarmine on Sunday, Sept. 18. Both games will take place at 1 p.m. at Ralph Young Field.
msuspartans.com
MSU Baseball Adds World Series Champion Adam Eaton To Staff
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State baseball head coach Jake Boss Jr. announced that World Series champion Adam Eaton has joined the Spartan staff as the program's director of player development. As Director of Player Development, Eaton will serve as a coaching staff liaison having input on the development of...
