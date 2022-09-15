The LRADAC Foundation wants everyone to know that Rock 4 Recovery is more than a good time – it’s a rock concert that helps ensure recovery from substance misuse is available for anyone who needs it in Richland and Lexington Counties. Presented by Dominion Energy and sponsored by the LRADAC Foundation, this year’s Rock 4 Recovery features headliner act Revisiting Creedence, a Creedence Clearwater Revival legacy band, taking place Friday, September 23, 5:30 – 10 pm at the Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St. in downtown Lexington. Led by vocalist Dan McGuinness and guitarist Kurt Griffey, Revisiting Creedence has performed over the past decade with Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford’s touring project, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and they will rock CCR’s iconic catalog at Rock 4 Recovery with such hits as “Bad Moon Rising,” “Down on The Corner,” “Born on The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” and “Susie Q.”

