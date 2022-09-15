Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays prediction, pick and odds Thu. 9/15: Rays expect Shane McClanahan back

Read full article on original website
The 2022 season just hasn’t worked out great for manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. Only a season after finishing 92-70 and even making it as far as the American League Championship Series where they pushed the Houston Astros to six games, the Red Sox are stuck at the bottom of the ever-competitive AL East with a 69-74 record. It’s only gotten worse for the Red Sox, as they recently lost to longtime rivals New York Yankees in a quick two-game set, but it was in how they lost that’s gonna break the hearts of Cora and Red Sox fans alike.
Alejandro Kirk sitting again for Blue Jays against Rays
Toronto Blue Jays catcher/designated hitter Alejandro Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. What It Means:. Kirk is absent from the lineup for a second straight game. Gabriel Moreno will start behind the plate and George...
Report: Rays RHP Shane Baz won't return this season
Rays right-hander Shane Baz, who has been out since July 14 due to an elbow sprain, will not make it back to a major league mound in 2022, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Baz has resumed throwing, but it seems there’s simply not enough time to get him built back up to the point where he’d be a viable option for Tampa Bay.
Rays and fans need to reconcile. How ‘bout in the upper deck?
ST. PETERSBURG — So, this is kinda embarrassing. In most markets, a pennant race means fans flock to the box office to snatch up the best seats in the house. Around here, a pennant race means the Rays need to drop ticket prices to give the illusion that Tropicana Field is somewhat close to filled.
Rays make history with MLB's first all-Latino lineup on Roberto Clemente Day
Many MLB players observe Roberto Clemente Day by wearing his 21 jersey number. The Tampa Bay Rays found a way to go the extra mile in honoring the Pittsburgh Pirates legend. For the first time in MLB history, the Rays fielded a lineup comprised entirely of Latin American players on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced. Every player involved wore No. 21.
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
Yankees OF Harrison Bader calls out fans who believe his acquisition was a bad move
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently for the return of trade acquisition Harrison Bader, who’s enjoyed the past few days with Double-A Somerset during a rehab assignment. Bader made an impact on Wednesday, hitting a home run, finally showcasing some of the power the Yankees invested in...
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
Rays beat Rangers 5-1, keep pace in AL wild-card race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Walls homered, six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter and the Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-1 Saturday night. Tampa Bay remained 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the top AL wild card. The Rays hold a 5 1/2-game advantage over Baltimore, which is fourth in the race for the three wild cards. “It’s nice to see everything clicking at this time,” Rays reliever Jason Adam said. “It doesn’t matter if you win 11-0 like we did the other day or you won like today or you win 1-0. Just whatever it takes to get that win. We’re all bonded. We want to play until November.” Jonah Heim homered and Jon Gray (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits over 4 1/3 innings in his second start for Texas since returning from a left oblique strain.
Projecting the Yankees starting pitching rotation in the playoffs
The New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in a two-game series this week prior to heading to Milwaukee. The Bombers have won 8 of their last 10 games, finally showing the offensive prowess expected of them. However, their starting pitching has also been adequate during this stretch, and...
Blue Jays host the Orioles to begin 3-game series
Baltimore Orioles (75-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. Toronto has gone 41-31 at home and 81-63...
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/16/2022
The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series in Toronto on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore has gone 75-67 on the season,...
Blue Jays meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead
Baltimore Orioles (75-68, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-63, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -164, Orioles +138; over/under...
Rays Can't Overcome Rangers' 4-Pitch Rally, Lose 4-3 to Start Final Homestand
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three-plus hours of baseball was basically decided in a matter of seconds on Friday night when the Texas Rangers got to Tampa Bay starter Corey Kluber for four runs on four pitches. It was that fast. Tick, tick, tick. In the third inning, Corey Seager...
There is seemingly no end to Tampa Bay Tech’s receiving options
TAMPA — Tampa Bay Tech senior quarterback Xavione Washington doesn’t have a go-to receiver. He goes to anybody who is open, and somebody always seems to be open. “I have many, many weapons,” Washington said. “And I can go to any of them at any time.” Through a 3-0 start to the season, Washington has completed passes to nine different players, and that number will no doubt increase as the season goes on, Titans coach Jayson Roberts said. “We have so much talent at receiver that it’s crazy.”
Dustin May Wasn’t Aware Of No-Hitter Against Giants
Dustin May impressed in consecutive starts against the Miami Marlins but then struggled in back-to-back outings when facing the San Diego Padres, which left him frustrated. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and May’s teammates continued to emphasize the need for patience as the right-hander is still in the early stages of working his way back from last year’s Tommy John surgery.
Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins
The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
Red Sox designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment
Plawecki has spent the past three seasons in Boston, with much of that time backing up Christian Vázquez. The right-handed hitting backstop performed well in a limited role between 2020-21, but he’s had a rough go of things in 2022. Through 173 plate appearances, Plawecki carries a .219/.291/.290 line with one home run. He’s made plenty of contact, but he hasn’t made a huge impact from a power perspective.
