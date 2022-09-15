Read full article on original website
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE
Allied Air in Orangeburg – Hosts OpExChange in Plant Visit: Operational Excellence and Continued Growth
Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg is experiencing huge growth. In 2019, they added 405,000 square feet of warehouse space to their facility. This made the remaining 660,000 square feet available for both growth and optimization of their manufacturing operations. In the last two years, this enabled them to introduce their upgraded Lennox Air Handler product line. While introducing this line, they made concerted efforts to incorporate flow manufacturing principles into the operation.
Soda City Biz WIRE
United Way Midlands Reading Consortium looking for volunteers to enhance students’ literacy skills
Columbia, S.C. – United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-age students to support its Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC) for the 2022-2023 school year. MRC is a literacy-focused program that supplements and enhances shared reading experiences to ignite a love of reading for...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.1 Million Aiken Industrial Building Sale
AIKEN, S.C. – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a single-tenant industrial building located in Aiken, South Carolina. The property is fully leased to Shinsho American Corporation, a subsidiary of Kobe Steel, and sold for $4,100,000.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The LRADAC Foundation invites you to Rock 4 Recovery with Revisiting Creedence
The LRADAC Foundation wants everyone to know that Rock 4 Recovery is more than a good time – it’s a rock concert that helps ensure recovery from substance misuse is available for anyone who needs it in Richland and Lexington Counties. Presented by Dominion Energy and sponsored by the LRADAC Foundation, this year’s Rock 4 Recovery features headliner act Revisiting Creedence, a Creedence Clearwater Revival legacy band, taking place Friday, September 23, 5:30 – 10 pm at the Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St. in downtown Lexington. Led by vocalist Dan McGuinness and guitarist Kurt Griffey, Revisiting Creedence has performed over the past decade with Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford’s touring project, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and they will rock CCR’s iconic catalog at Rock 4 Recovery with such hits as “Bad Moon Rising,” “Down on The Corner,” “Born on The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” and “Susie Q.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Museum of Art’s Binder podcast wins gold
Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia Museum of Art is pleased to announce it is a recipient of the 2022 Southeastern Museums Conference Gold Award for Media Production for its podcast, Binder. The SEMC Technology Competition recognizes excellence in the use of technology within Southeastern museums and celebrates the accomplishments of innovative work.
Comments / 0