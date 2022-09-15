Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Why Steelers starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky could be key to Patriots' first win
The Patriots have plenty of offensive struggles to work through on Sunday against a tough Pittsburgh defense. But their own defense shouldn’t have a ton of problems with Mitchell Trubisky.
Yardbarker
Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly
Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vikings vs Eagles, Week 1: Who has the edge at each position?
The Minnesota Vikings have their only appearance on Monday Night Football as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the second game of the night kicking off at 7:30 central time on ABC. After both teams beat NFC North foes in week one, they are in a tight matchup with...
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins provides Eagles defense with critical measuring stick in week 2
After a chaotic performance in week 1 that saw Jonathan Gannon’s unit gift Jared Goff and the Lions a lifeline, Philadelphia now braces itself for a far more intimidating quarterback in Kirk Cousins. The Philadelphia Eagles allowed 35 points in their Week 1 victory against the Detroit Lions, a...
Eagles Pass Rusher Haason Reddick: "I Didn't Play Up to My Standard"
The pass rusher said there are 16 more opportunities to make a game-changing play and may have been too caught up in playing his first game in an Eagles uniform
Jalen Reagor 'doesn't deny there is some revenge on his mind' vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted WR Jalen Reagor two spots ahead of Justin Jefferson. Now, they’re on the same team, and Reagor returns to Philly on Monday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
Predicting the 6 Vikings inactives for Week 2 vs Eagles
Last week, the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any surprises with their inactive list. They prioritized keeping rookies on the sidelines and they only had one player miss the game due to injury. As the Vikings approach Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, the injury report is minimal with only...
NFL Odds: Texans vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The air will be rare in a late afternoon AFC battle between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Texans-Broncos prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see. Coming off of a tie in OT against the Colts, the...
Yardbarker
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor
For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
Hoss: Saints-Bucs is always fun, but I'm not so sure it's an actual rivalry
The Who Dats are still coming down from the heart-pounding, come-from-behind victory by the “Visitors” over their nemesis Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Now it’s time for the Bucs, so here’s Mike Hoss’s take ahead of Week 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Nick Saban Said After ULM at Alabama
The Crimson Tide coach went over what he saw from the sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium during his postgame press conference.
Yardbarker
Eagles LB Kyzir White’s stellar debut is only the beginning of a promising season
When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Kyzir White in free agency, it felt like a certified steal. A tested veteran with local roots who played 1,520 snaps for the Chargers from 2020-21. Kyzir White was allowed to test the open market due to LA’s depth at linebacker. After failing to secure a new team in the opening hours of free agency, White ultimately agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Eagles and made his way back to the East Coast to prove he’s worthy of a long-term deal.
ESPN
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
NFL・
Yardbarker
Friends Turn 'Enemies' for Eagles Matchup with Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are known for their skill-position talent, an impressive group headlined by star receiver Justin Jefferson. You rarely get the sizzle without the steak, however, and that's where Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O'Neill enters the equation, a player both Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham raved about this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carson Wentz, Jared Goff Cross Paths Again in Commanders vs. Lions Matchup
The Detroit Lions traded for Jared Goff last season, while the Washington Commanders dealt for Carson Wentz this offseason. But which 2016 NFL Draft quarterback will come out on top Sunday?
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 2
What's on tap for the NFC East? Andrew Parsaud has your rundown.
NFL・
Comments / 1