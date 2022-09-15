ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Test for Improved Vikings: At Philly

Both Minnesota and Philadelphia used their offseason’s wisely to improve their respective rosters. The Vikings’ re-tooled defensive line, including EDGE Za’Darius Smith and tackle Harrison Phillips, were crucial to the win over the Packers. Coincidentally, those two players combined on the goal line stop of AJ Dillon in the second quarter. With the addition of healthy Danielle Hunter, the improved Vikings D-line is significantly stronger from last season’s most flawed group. This version should be much better equipped to handle the ground game of Jalen Hurts and Myles Sanders.
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor

For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
Eagles LB Kyzir White’s stellar debut is only the beginning of a promising season

When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Kyzir White in free agency, it felt like a certified steal. A tested veteran with local roots who played 1,520 snaps for the Chargers from 2020-21. Kyzir White was allowed to test the open market due to LA’s depth at linebacker. After failing to secure a new team in the opening hours of free agency, White ultimately agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Eagles and made his way back to the East Coast to prove he’s worthy of a long-term deal.
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Friends Turn 'Enemies' for Eagles Matchup with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are known for their skill-position talent, an impressive group headlined by star receiver Justin Jefferson. You rarely get the sizzle without the steak, however, and that's where Pro Bowl right tackle Brian O'Neill enters the equation, a player both Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham raved about this week.
