digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar to grow suspicious in murder story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar will begin to have suspicions about the whereabouts of Ranveer Gulati, in episodes that will air next week. Following tensions with Stacey Slater, which arose from her closeness with Ravi, Kheerat takes her on a date in a bid to improve their relationship. Midway...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan sabotages Lyrik with blunder
Home and Away spoilers follow from Tuesday's Australian episode (September 20), which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Justin Morgan has sparked a possible career setback for Lyrik. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Justin take over as manager of the four-piece group, who had been...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight star Mikey Pembroke reveals disfigured face following MMA fight
Married At First Sight Australia star Mikey Pembroke has revealed his disfigured face following an MMA fight. The reality star famously appeared on the 2020 series of the reality show, where he was coupled with Natasha Spencer before the pair called it off ahead of their final decision. Taking to...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away lines up danger for Ziggy in baby storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian pace viewers. Home and Away is lining up a dangerous scene for Ziggy as she and her unborn baby run into danger at the garage. Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is expecting a child with Dean (Patrick O'Connor), but she is determined to balance the pregnancy with her career.
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's Jackson Lonie explains why he and Olivia Frazer split up
Married at First Sight Australia alum Jackson Lonie has taken to Instagram to clear up why he and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Frazer broke up. Lonie and Frazer got together in the ninth series of the show and actually said yes to each other. However, they recently broke up, with rumours circulating that Lonie dumped Frazer.
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season
The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Tasha Ghouri reveals new hair transformation
Love Island 2022 finalist Tasha Ghouri has unveiled a new look since leaving the villa. The reality TV star finished the series in fourth place alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, and the couple have remained together ever since. However, one thing that has changed in Tasha’s life recently is...
digitalspy.com
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra
When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
digitalspy.com
On The Buses TV Episodes coming to Blu-ray
This shows you a before and after shots with lines down the side to guide you. It would be nice if they could colourise the black and white episodes that were only done that way due to a strike. There are some colourised episodes on YouTube but they didn’t look very good as they were done with AI which still has a lot to learn.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer's Stacey Dooley opens up about taking part on the show while pregnant
The Masked Dancer's Stacey Dooley has opened up about taking part on the show while pregnant. Dooley was the third celebrity to be unmasked on ITV on Saturday night (September 17) after appearing as Prawn Cocktail on the dance show. Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner Stacey, who recently announced that...
digitalspy.com
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?
I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
digitalspy.com
The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge explains how her fake tan for the show sent her to hospital
The White Lotus has given Jennifer Coolidge incredible success, including a recent first-ever Emmy win for the legendary actress. However, the show also almost sent Coolidge to the hospital. In a new interview with Allure, Coolidge, who plays the rich and wild Tanya McQuoid in the HBO show, said that...
digitalspy.com
Missed episodes CAN and OZ
My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
digitalspy.com
No Sport Tomorrow -It Will Be Like Christmas Day But Without Any Presents - What Are You Doing ?
I am not a Royalist - but I do like the Queen and she has been a constant in my life. I shall watch the funeral. Obviously. Can't wait until this period is over. This country has been a very weird place to live for the last few days. I'll...
digitalspy.com
EE - How many times has Phil been married?
I heard them talking about this in an episode the other day, and it surprised me to think how many times Phil has been married. I know there was also a wedidng to Stella in 2007, did they actually get married or did she kill herself before? Then there was apparently a wedding between Phil and Shirley in 2011, but I don't remember the details around this at all??
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet returns to set after being hospitalised in new movie
Kate Winslet will return to production of her new movie Lee this week, after she had an accident on set. The Mare of Easttown star suffered from a fall on Sunday (September 18) while shooting the historical drama in Croatia, and was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.
digitalspy.com
What has there been no mention of the Queens passing or the funeral in any of the soaps
Well i know the soaps are filmed weeks in advance but it is still feels weird watching it when most of the country are in mourning over the Queen passing away and no mention of it in the soaps. Not even a special scene which was filmed where a character mentions it and then they start talking about it.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon trailer reveals new look at Rhaenyra and Alicent cast replacements
A new House of the Dragon trailer has unveiled a closer look at the new stars playing Rhaenyra and Alicent. Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have been playing Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower since the show began last month (August). However, their time is seemingly almost up. Following a time...
digitalspy.com
9-1-1 star Oliver Stark shares if Buck will cross over to Lone Star for Tarlos wedding
9-1-1 spoilers for season 6's premiere follow. 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark has teased another crossover with the show 9-1-1: Lone Star. The firefighter previously appeared in an episode last year, when the firehouses united for a massive wildfire and helicopter crash. Lone Star's TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Evan 'Buck' Buckley...
digitalspy.com
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps
EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
