EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar to grow suspicious in murder story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Kheerat Panesar will begin to have suspicions about the whereabouts of Ranveer Gulati, in episodes that will air next week. Following tensions with Stacey Slater, which arose from her closeness with Ravi, Kheerat takes her on a date in a bid to improve their relationship. Midway...
Home and Away's Justin Morgan sabotages Lyrik with blunder

Home and Away spoilers follow from Tuesday's Australian episode (September 20), which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Justin Morgan has sparked a possible career setback for Lyrik. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Justin take over as manager of the four-piece group, who had been...
Home and Away lines up danger for Ziggy in baby storyline

Home and Away spoilers follow for Australian pace viewers. Home and Away is lining up a dangerous scene for Ziggy as she and her unborn baby run into danger at the garage. Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is expecting a child with Dean (Patrick O'Connor), but she is determined to balance the pregnancy with her career.
Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
Love Island's Tasha Ghouri reveals new hair transformation

Love Island 2022 finalist Tasha Ghouri has unveiled a new look since leaving the villa. The reality TV star finished the series in fourth place alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, and the couple have remained together ever since. However, one thing that has changed in Tasha’s life recently is...
What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra

When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
On The Buses TV Episodes coming to Blu-ray

This shows you a before and after shots with lines down the side to guide you. It would be nice if they could colourise the black and white episodes that were only done that way due to a strike. There are some colourised episodes on YouTube but they didn’t look very good as they were done with AI which still has a lot to learn.
Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?

I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
Missed episodes CAN and OZ

My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
EE - How many times has Phil been married?

I heard them talking about this in an episode the other day, and it surprised me to think how many times Phil has been married. I know there was also a wedidng to Stella in 2007, did they actually get married or did she kill herself before? Then there was apparently a wedding between Phil and Shirley in 2011, but I don't remember the details around this at all??
Kate Winslet returns to set after being hospitalised in new movie

Kate Winslet will return to production of her new movie Lee this week, after she had an accident on set. The Mare of Easttown star suffered from a fall on Sunday (September 18) while shooting the historical drama in Croatia, and was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.
Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps

EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
