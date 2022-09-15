Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham can’t keep his story straight on abortion, states
Almost immediately after Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a national abortion ban, the South Carolina Republican faced pushback on multiple fronts, including the fact that he’d just told Americans weeks earlier that he wanted abortion policy to be decided at the state level. Graham has earned a reputation for having malleable principles, but this was ridiculous.
Jared and Ivanka walked out during 'biggest crisis of the Trump presidency'
'The Divider' takes a look at the Oval Office during Trump's presidency and writers Susan Glasser and Peter Baker join Morning Joe to discuss many of the key moments from the book.Sept. 20, 2022.
Special master questions Trump lawyers over which seized documents were declassified
The special master appointed to review documents seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate heard arguments from lawyers and questioned whether certain documents had potentially been declassified. NBC's Tom Winter reports.Sept. 20, 2022.
Trump drew 'great hand' from Judge Cannon, but it may not fly with special master
Former President Trump's legal team is upset that U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York, Raymond Dearie, is asking for evidence of what he claims to have declassified and is setting aggressive deadlines, according to new reporting from Politico's Kyle Cheney.Sept. 20, 2022.
GOP colleague mocked 'Orange Jesus' Trump on Jan. 6, says Rep. Cheney
In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute conservative think tank, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., accused her fellow GOP colleagues for treating former President Trump like a 'king' and she recounted an anecdote involving a House GOP colleague who referred to Trump as 'the orange Jesus.'Sept. 20, 2022.
Why Trump’s latest political rally was extra creepy, even for him
Donald Trump’s political rallies tend to be relatively predictable. The former president will show up, lie uncontrollably, celebrate himself, condemn news organizations, elicit “Lock her up” chants, and generally bask in the support of followers who treat him with almost religious reverence. There’s often some question as...
Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a New York Times Report that Donald Trump was warned of legal liability of taking classified documents late last year well after he left the White House and what it could mean for the DOJ’s classified document investigation.Sept. 20, 2022.
Matt Gaetz’s request for a pardon comes into sharper focus
At a public hearing a few months ago, the Jan. 6 committee, which had already raised the specter of members of Congress seeking presidential pardons from Donald Trump, started naming names. As regular readers might recall, the list included some high-profile far-right Republicans who made no effort to hide their close allegiance to Team Trump.
Team Trump pushes back against its own special master in docs case
In the scandal surrounding the classified documents Donald Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, the former president and his lawyers appear to have everything they want. Team Trump insisted that a Trump-appointed judge assign a special master in the case to review the materials, and she complied. Team Trump asked for a specific judge to fill the role, and the Justice Department complied.
President Biden seeks to restore trust in American democracy
NBC Historian Michael Beschloss discusses with American Voices host Alicia Menendez what pushed President Biden to run for office and how he aims to restore trust in American institutions and Democracy in the Post-Trump era.Sept. 19, 2022.
What much of the GOP doesn’t get about the Martha’s Vineyard story
On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for dumping a group of migrants and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. On Friday, the victims of the Floridian’s stunt were taken to a military base for shelter and humanitarian support. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz finds the political circumstances amusing....
Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification
On Tuesday, attorneys for the Justice Department and Donald Trump are set to appear in Brooklyn at a hearing before the court-appointed special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump attorneys don't want to disclose which Mar-a-Lago documents he claims to have declassified.Sept. 20, 2022.
MAGA’S 'weaponized lies': Trump touts QAnon, posing danger for GOP ahead of midterms
A bizarre Trump rally in Ohio for GOP Senate candidate, J.D. Vance is putting the GOP in a bind. The New York Times reports music Trump played resembled a QAnon song and the crowds reacted to it with a salute. It comes after Trump openly embraced QAnon conspiracy theories online and in recent actions. The Washington Post saying it amounted to Trump asking “QAnon to stand back and stand by.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the rally and “the main-lining of weaponized lies and hate in the GOP and America.” Sept. 19, 2022.
Fmr. press secretary to Zelenskyy: I believe Ukraine will win
Former Press Secretary to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and author of "The Fight For Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine's Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World" Iuliia Mendel discusses with Nicolle Wallace what is was like to work with Zelenskyy and what will happen next in UkraineSept. 19, 2022.
U.S. ambassador to U.N. slams GOP governors for ‘using immigrants as political pawns’
GOP governors like Ron DeSantis flying migrants to other states is slammed by the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield. "We have always welcomed immigrants into this country,” Amb. Thomas-Greenfield tells Joy Reid. “To have them used as political pawns like this is totally unacceptable."Sept. 21, 2022.
Trump indictment next?: Why the blockbuster Jan. 6 report may change everything
The January 6th committee is in its final sprint with its ninth hearing just days away. The committee will issue a congressional report with new evidence and never-before-seen material as well as its full findings and recommendations. Will the committee recommend criminal charges for former President Trump? MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, who has reported extensively on January 6th from that day in 2021 onward, including a special report on the crimes that may have been committed, announces the forthcoming Jan. 6 Report (available via Harper Collins with a special foreword by Ari Melber). Plus, a look back at past probes and lessons learned from the historic 9/11 report and the baseball steroid scandal. Sept. 20, 2022.
How Fox News inspired GOP governors’ migrant busing stunt
Fox News host Tucker Carlson “put a big bull’s eye on Martha’s Vineyard,” and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed through, says Media Matters president Angelo Carusone. He joined American Voices Alicia Menendez to share how Fox incentivizes the Republican Party’s most extreme ideas.Sept. 19, 2022.
The non-lawyer who is giving Trump legal advice on the Mar-a-Lago case
Chris Hayes: “Tom Fitton is not a lawyer—but he has been giving Donald Trump a lot of legal advice that the ex-president is actually listening to.”Sept. 21, 2022.
Trump refuses to share declassification defense
Special master Raymond Dearie asked Trump’s legal team to show evidence that the former President declassified documents in the Mar-a-Lago case, but his lawyers refused. It comes as new reporting reveals Trump was warned he could face serious legal trouble if he didn’t return White House records taken to his Florida home. Sept. 20, 2022.
After getting promoted, Elise Stefanik claims she was ‘canceled’
Republicans throw around words such as “cancelled” so casually, it can be easy to forget what the terms are supposed to mean. Objectively, at least with regard to culture and politics, to “cancel” someone is to withdraw support in ways that impose professional costs on a target.
