Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Democratic candidate has 22-point lead over GOP challenger
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore discusses new polling with a 22-point lead over his GOP challenger Dan Cox and running on what he calls a 'leave no one behind' agenda.Sept. 20, 2022.
MSNBC
Katie Hobbs: Election deniers are ‘dangerous and they don't understand how elections even work’
With midterms just under 2 months away, over the next few weeks “Velshi” plans to highlight a handful of states where the stakes have never been higher because of threats to democracy. The first state we'll look at is Arizona with Secretary of State and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs. She joins Ali Velshi and explains why her opponent, Kari Lake, is far from the right candidate to lead Arizona. “As soon as Kari clinched the nomination, she ran off to CPAC in Texas and mimicked a stabbing motion while she gleefully rejoiced about driving a stake through the heart of the McCain machine in Arizona. That is not how you win over moderate Republicans or independent voters and show that you are willing to bring people together to solve our challenges.”Sept. 18, 2022.
MSNBC
Puerto Rico left powerless, facing 'catastrophic' flooding from Hurricane Fiona
Most of Puerto Rico remains without power after Hurricane Fiona ripped through the island. The National Hurricane Center called the flooding “life-threatening” and “catastrophic.” Officials said it could be days before power is fully restored. Sept. 19, 2022.
Comments / 0