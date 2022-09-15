With midterms just under 2 months away, over the next few weeks “Velshi” plans to highlight a handful of states where the stakes have never been higher because of threats to democracy. The first state we'll look at is Arizona with Secretary of State and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs. She joins Ali Velshi and explains why her opponent, Kari Lake, is far from the right candidate to lead Arizona. “As soon as Kari clinched the nomination, she ran off to CPAC in Texas and mimicked a stabbing motion while she gleefully rejoiced about driving a stake through the heart of the McCain machine in Arizona. That is not how you win over moderate Republicans or independent voters and show that you are willing to bring people together to solve our challenges.”Sept. 18, 2022.

