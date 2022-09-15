ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Boise’s Most Hilarious Halloween Moment in History

Fall is slowly inching its way into our lives and Halloween is certainly taking over stores in the Treasure Valley. Do you know what you are going to be yet? Some favorite costumes are when it is more than just a costume but when the person encompasses the character fully. While many have tried it few have been able to do it as spot on and successfully as a local Boise Sportscaster back in 2013. This is so funny, so brilliant and so well done that it is worth bringing back to the light.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Are These Chicken Strips Worth A Pluck?

Am I crazy about chicken strips, maybe maybe not. I think I'm infatuated with dipping stuff into sauce! I love the sauce! My go to sauce combo obviously depends on what I'm dipping but for the most part chicken tenders, fries, and cheese curds I'm making a ranch and ketchup combo. You should try it, if you haven't already!
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Restaurants
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
104.3 WOW Country

Zoo Boise Will Welcome Nerdy Guests for Free on Saturday

Looking for a fun way to kill some time before the Boise State home opener on Saturday, September 17? How about a FREE visit to Zoo Boise on the way to the tailgate lot?. There’s been a crack in the multiverse bringing two of Boise’s favorite attractions together to host a very special year of the Boise Comic Arts Festival! Founded by the Boise Library!, the comic arts festival has always been a completely FREE, family-friendly celebration of comics and the enormous fandoms that they’ve launched.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Breakfast Brunch#French
104.3 WOW Country

All Ages Concert Venue Coming to Boise Area

The Treasure Valley is blessed with some incredible concerts and concert venues. We have great venues from Nampa's Ford Idaho Center to ExtraMile Arena, to the Knitting Factory, to Botanical Gardens and dozens of others. While there are great venues and options for teens and kids to attend shows when the show is a all ages, there has never been a venue for all ages that focuses on youth also showing off their talents and skills. A lot of the smaller venues that show off local talent are in bars that are 21 and over. A local Boise Non-profit is hoping to change that.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

6 Ways to Be the Best Worst Boise Driver You Can Be

Let's keep it real. Until we're pulled over on the shoulder, whippin' out our drivers license and registration, no one in the Treasure Valley admits to being a crappy driver. In fact, we convince ourselves that we're born free from original driving sin. Our on-ramp game is on-point. We change lanes like every lane is ours. Because they are.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
104.3 WOW Country

We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho

Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade

The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
BOISE, ID
KATU.com

Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
VALE, OR
104.3 WOW Country

Burger & Fry Event to Benefit Nampa Domestic Violence Charity

When it comes to serving the community, few places are better at it than the Treasure Valley. Whether it's a local business stepping up in a big way for a cause or an individual that gives time or money to an important need. Often times, however, it takes both a willing business and a generous crowd to bring it all together and that is, indeed, the definition of a positive, uplifting, community.
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy