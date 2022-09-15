ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman critical after Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Semmes around 1 a.m. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said there is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MPD: People in surveillance video the suspects of deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still looking for the suspects of a July shooting on North Hollywood Street. Investigators said they found video surveillance in the area that captured the suspects of the deadly shooting. Officers said they responded to the incident at midnight and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
WREG

Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman dead, suspect wanted after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in southwest Memphis Thursday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Westmont Road at 7:54 p.m. The 34-year-old victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police later said she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
MEMPHIS, TN
carolinajournal.com

Woke prosecutors, urban crime, and the gun surge

Memphis anchor Joyce Peterson summed up the attitude in a lot of urban environments today when she broke down on air over rising crime and the loss of life. “Memphis is tired right now. Yeah. I’m good. I’m with you all,” Peterson said. “Memphis is tired right now. … It’s difficult right now. Bear with me. It’s a very nerve-wracking night.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday. Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m. Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
