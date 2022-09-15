Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Related
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly returns to court for rampage that killed 4, wounded 3
A Memphis man accused of gunning down his friend and then taking off on a shooting rampage around the city briefly returned to court for the second time this week on a charge of first-degree murder. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, allegedly shot Dewayne Tunstall in the head in another friend’s driveway...
Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
Memphis jogger murder suspect’s brother Mario Abston returns to court
Mario Abston, the brother of Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson, returned to court Thursday with a new private lawyer after the public defender's office said it had a conflict of interest representing both brothers at the same time in separate cases. Abston's new attorney, Jason Matthews, declined to comment when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who made off with over $330 worth of crab legs from a local area Walmart. MPD said a man walked into the Walmart on Shelby Drive on August 22, put a large box of crab legs in his shopping basket and did not pay. Police said […]
‘Shoot it up’: Man wanted for shooting several homes with rifle, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle drove down a street, turned around, then gunfire followed. On Sep. 7 at approximately 7 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault on Saint Paul Avenue, near South Danny Thomas Boulevard. Four people were outside a home on the front...
Woman critical after Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Semmes around 1 a.m. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said there is […]
localmemphis.com
MPD: People in surveillance video the suspects of deadly shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still looking for the suspects of a July shooting on North Hollywood Street. Investigators said they found video surveillance in the area that captured the suspects of the deadly shooting. Officers said they responded to the incident at midnight and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Men rob food truck, attack employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the men responsible for what they call a violent robbery at a food truck in Berclair. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Taqueria Express #5 on Summer Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday night. Police say two armed men entered the food truck and […]
actionnews5.com
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
Woman dead, suspect wanted after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in southwest Memphis Thursday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Westmont Road at 7:54 p.m. The 34-year-old victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police later said she […]
2 men burglarize car at Parkway Village church, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted for breaking into a car at a church overnight. On Sep. 15 at approximately 5:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an auto burglary at Greater Community Temple Church, on Winchester Road. Surveillance video captured two men entering the church lot in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
Woman arrested for blinding elderly family member, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has a history of assault was arrested for assaulting a family member, resulting in him losing vision in his left eye. On Aug. 22 at approximately 9:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault/domestic violence at a residence on Clifton Avenue, in Frayser.
localmemphis.com
Conversation about Tennessee's Truth In Sentencing law resurfaces amid string of murders
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nephew of one of the victims killed in last week's shooting spree was as shocked as anyone to learn the man accused of the crime only served 11 months of a three-year sentence. "It's no way in the world he should've been out; just the...
Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle. On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis. Four people exited the vehicle and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Family of second victim in shooting spree says he was quiet, family-oriented
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of posting portions of a shooting spree live on Facebook last week will be back before a judge Friday morning. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a first-degree murder charge with no bond having been set yet. However, a family of at least one...
AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
carolinajournal.com
Woke prosecutors, urban crime, and the gun surge
Memphis anchor Joyce Peterson summed up the attitude in a lot of urban environments today when she broke down on air over rising crime and the loss of life. “Memphis is tired right now. Yeah. I’m good. I’m with you all,” Peterson said. “Memphis is tired right now. … It’s difficult right now. Bear with me. It’s a very nerve-wracking night.”
actionnews5.com
4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday. Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m. Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of the...
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1